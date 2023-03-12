Home / World News / This royal member wanted an 'Indian guru for treatment’. Charles denied: Report

This royal member wanted an 'Indian guru for treatment’. Charles denied: Report

Published on Mar 12, 2023 06:41 PM IST

King Charles News: Britain's King Charles III.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

King Charles has reportedly refused to pay £32,000 for Prince Andrew's “Indian guru” with the aim of limiting the royal budget. Daily Express UK reported that Prince Andrew had been seeking treatment from an “experienced yogi for several years, and each year submits a claim for the monarch to sign off on the expense, which his mother Queen Elizabeth did without question.”

But this time King Charles denied his brother's demands and asked him to foot the bill himself. Prince Andrew “is said to invite the male yogi to Royal Lodge, where he stays for up to a month at a time, to treat him using chanting, massages and holistic therapy in the privacy of his home,” the report claimed.

Whereas another report in The Sun claimed, “The treatment, it must be said, is very expensive. While the Queen was always happy to indulge her son over the years, Charles is far less inclined to fund such indulgences particularly in an era of a cost-of-living crisis. Families are struggling and would rightly baulk at the idea of tens of thousands paid to an Indian guru to provide holistic treatment to a non-working royal living in his grace and favour mansion.”

“This time the King saw the bill for the healer submitted by Andrew to the Privy Purse and thought his brother was having a laugh. In the past, these types of expenses would be signed off no questions but that is not the climate in the new era,” it added.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his patronages and royal roles last year by Queen Elizabeth II.

