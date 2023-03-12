'Families are…': Prince Harry 'urged royals to have therapy' for this reason

Prince Harry encouraged members of the royal family to seek therapy, according to a report in The Times. Prince Harry wanted the same as he believed it would help the royal family understand him better and "speak his language". Prince Harry made the comments while speaking to Dr Gabor Maté, the report said.

During the conversation, Prince Harry said that he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when his mother, Princess Diana died. Prince Harry was 12 then and he said he didn't think of himself as "a victim" and that his wife Meghan Markle "saved him". Calling her an "exceptional human being", Prince Harry also spoke about how drugs, including cannabis and psychedelics, "really helped" him.

Prince Harry said that he urged other members of the royal family to have therapy so they could "speak his language". He said that, after speaking to a therapist himself, he “did the thing of trying to encourage everyone [in his family] to do it”, the report added.

Prince Harry also said “a lot of families are complicated and a lot of families are dysfunctional as well”, and said that therapy had taught him a “new language and the people that I was surrounded by, they didn’t speak that language…”

“So I actually felt more pushed aside and then I said to my therapist: ‘Ok, I’ve got a problem — this is working for me … so that I can now live a truly authentic life and be genuinely happy and be a better dad for my kids, but at the same time I’m feeling more and more distant from my loved ones and my family, this is a problem’," he added.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Prince Harry had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

