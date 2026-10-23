7,000 per LPG cylinder: Pakistan sees massive price surge as Iran border crossings closed

The closure of two major border crossings between Pakistan and Iran has disrupted liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies to Pakistan, reportedly triggering shortages and sharp price increases in the country.

Shehzad Bhai, 45, an auto electrician, repairs a magnet coil as a rickshaw driver waits for passengers, amid rising fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices. (REUTERS)

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According to news agency Reuters, hundreds of trucks remain stranded and businesses are grappling with interruptions to cross-border trade. The shortage has sparked a steep rise in LPG prices in the country, with the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder now costing almost twice than it did.

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The Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan crossings were shut on October 17, with Pakistan and Iran offering different explanations for the move.

The Balochistan government, in the Pakistani province where the crossings are located, said the temporary closure was aimed at addressing security concerns and curbing smuggling. Iran's foreign ministry, meanwhile, cited technical issues, according to a Reuters report.

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LPG cylinder prices surge amid supply disruptions

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan imports around 7,000 metric tons of LPG daily from Iran, according to the Pakistan LPG Association, making the border closures a significant blow to supplies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan imports around 7,000 metric tons of LPG daily from Iran, according to the Pakistan LPG Association, making the border closures a significant blow to supplies. {{/usCountry}}

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More than 4,000 tons of LPG enters Pakistan each day through the Gabd-Rimdan crossing alone, said Shamsul Haq, former president of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"These imports are at halt," Haq said.

Traders said the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder had surged to 7,000 Pakistani rupees ($25) from 4,500 rupees ($16) within days.

They warned that prices could climb further if the disruptions continue.

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Hundreds of trucks stranded on both sides

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The border closures have also disrupted the movement of goods between the two countries, leaving hundreds of trucks, including LPG tankers, stranded on both sides of the border, Haq said.

More than 1,000 Pakistani containers carrying potatoes, bananas and rice destined for Iran were also held up, he added. The Gabd-Rimdan crossing reopened on Wednesday to allow Pakistani exports of perishable goods, although LPG imports remained halted.

The Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry has advised its members to suspend new orders from Iran until further notice.

Truck drivers stranded at the crossings said they had spent days waiting in difficult conditions, with limited access to basic amenities.

"We have been standing here for over a week waiting for the border to open," said Abdul Ghani Baloch, one of the affected drivers.

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LPG prices vary across Pakistan as shortages deepen

Pakistan LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar warned that supply shortages and rising prices could worsen if the border disruptions persist.

"Already, LPG is being sold at different prices in Pakistan," he said.

A 12-kg cylinder costs around 7,000 rupees in Balochistan, 7,500 rupees in Lahore and 8,200 rupees in Skardu, Khokhar said. He added that rising LPG prices were also driving up the cost of other goods.

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The impact is already being felt by consumers. Lahore resident Farhat Abbas said he previously paid 250 rupees per kg for LPG but now pays between 500 and 600 rupees per kg.

With winter approaching, consumers are increasingly concerned that prolonged supply disruptions could lead to further shortages and price increases.

The border closures threaten a significant trading relationship between the two neighbours. Pakistan-Iran trade totalled around $2.8 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, including approximately $684 million in Pakistani exports, according to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Pakistan's army chief visited Tehran this week and discussed border issues with Iranian leaders. Iran's foreign ministry said consultations on resuming trade were underway.