On the night of November 16th-17th the war in Ukraine became a battle of bridges. Four crossings in all, 725km apart. Two systems of fighting: one creative and carefully orchestrated, the other blunt but just as effective. The headlines focused on Ukraine’s partial destruction of the bridge at Kerch, a $3.6bn monument to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. That wounded Vladimir Putin’s vanity and his logistics. But Russia’s ballistic strikes on Kyiv’s river bridges, which damaged two vital crossings,

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The strikes were like two claws closing on the peninsula. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, called the night the finale of a “seven-stage operation”. Those involved say it shows how good the Ukrainians have become at combined cruise-missile and drone operations. Their forces meticulously peeled away air defences in Crimea, including the security system around the bridge, before launching waves of night attacks. “Our pilots have become so good, so exact, that you don’t even see a leaf fall from a nearby tree when they impact,” says one Ukrainian commander.

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In Kyiv the method was cruder. Overnight, seven Russian ballistic missiles cut through starved air defences to partially destroy two bridges joining the western and eastern banks of the city. Road and metro links were severed, with some suspension cables torn loose. The morning commute turned grim for hundreds of thousands, with traffic jams stretching for kilometres and pedestrians stumbling across what remained of the bridges in the rain. Russia had struck before, with both drones and missiles. But this attack was the most damaging so far.

Ukrainian air defences face a losing battle this winter, with interceptors running low and what appears to be a deliberate American policy to hold back deliveries. But there is one area where they seem to be winning. In the summer a new generation of Russian remote-controlled drones threatened to bring the capital to a standstill by targeting infrastructure with pinpoint accuracy. Today, they have been blunted by a system of f16 fighters, drone interceptors and what has been called a protective “dome” over Kyiv.

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The dome, a network of jammers designed to confuse signals from drones and the communications networks they work on, was installed over the capital in September. It is part of a broader system, making its contribution hard to assess. But December One, a firm that made most of the jammers, says the results speak for themselves. “Like everyone else in Kyiv I was thinking about moving my family in September,” says Illia Kabachynsky, a company official. “Now, pinpoint jet-drone hits have practically disappeared.”

The success of Kyiv’s anti-drone system has pushed Russia to double down on its ballistic missiles. It has hundreds of these in reserve, and a steady production rate. That has led some to question the wisdom of the decision to attack one of Mr Putin’s most sensitive projects, given the risk that he will lash out in response.

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Captain Dmitry Pletenchuk, spokesman for the navy that helped attack the Kerch bridge, dismisses any idea of tit-for-tat provocation. “We cannot keep looking over our shoulder to think what the enemy might think of us,” he says. Russia was already attacking civilian ships, blocking Ukraine’s vital shipping lanes. Much of its campaign was co-ordinated from Crimea. Hitting the Kerch bridge just before the winter also makes quick repairs impossible. “It will be spring before they manage a fix,” he predicts. Less clear is how many of Kyiv’s bridges will still be standing then.

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