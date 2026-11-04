Russia barred from World Juniors, says Canada PM Mark Carney after several countries threaten boycott

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Russia will not be allowed to play at the upcoming world junior hockey tournament, adding to a growing boycott led by European federations ahead of the men’s tournament next year in Germany.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Russia will not be allowed to play at the upcoming world junior hockey tournament. (The Canadia)

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Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Norway, Latvia and Denmark came out with statements signing up for a boycott of games against Russia as long as the war in Ukraine is ongoing. A top sponsor of the world championships next year threatened to walk away, after Finland announced Monday it was rallying other nations to refuse to play Russia.

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Carney said Canada respects those decisions but that the nation had its own call to make. The world juniors, featuring the top men's players under age 20, is being held in the province of Alberta beginning in late December.

“While Russia and Belarus are supporting this illegal and unjustified horrific war in Ukraine, as long as that’s going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada,” Carney said. "So if you’re asking specifically about the world juniors, the Russians will not be there.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement released minutes after Carney's comments, Hockey Canada said it "thanks the government of Canada for today's strong position that Canada intends to prevent Russian and Belarusian officials and athletes from participating under their national symbols in international sporting events taking place on Canadian soil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement released minutes after Carney's comments, Hockey Canada said it "thanks the government of Canada for today's strong position that Canada intends to prevent Russian and Belarusian officials and athletes from participating under their national symbols in international sporting events taking place on Canadian soil. {{/usCountry}}

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Hockey Canada's board of directors is meeting this week. The International Ice Hockey Federation and USA Hockey are also having meetings to discuss what has become one of the hottest topics in the sport since the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last week that the IIHF must reinstate Russian teams, beginning with the world juniors

Russia and Belarus have been excluded since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Secretary of State for Sports Adam van Koeverden said in a letter that the government would use existing federal law to prevent national teams from Russia and Belarus from competing under their national symbols.

“This measure is not directed at the Russian and Belarusian people,” they wrote. “Rather, it is intended to prevent the governments of Russia and Belarus from using international sporting events hosted in Canada as platforms for state representation, political legitimacy and propaganda.”

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Austria told The Associated Press it is weighing whether to join the six others in boycotting, and Germany is unsure of hosting the men's championship.

There was no immediate reaction from the IIHF to the boycotts. USA Hockey did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Hockey power Sweden adds weight to boycott movement

The Swedish hockey federation said its board decided Tuesday that it would not play against Russia but would still play other games. That was a turnaround from last week, after Sweden initially indicated a boycott was off the table following the CAS ruling Friday.

“The Three Crowns will not play Russia in coming world championship tournaments,” federation head Anders Larsson said in a statement, using the team's nickname.

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The Swedish statement came shortly after Norway announced its boycott.

“Our position is that Russia should be excluded from all international championships as long as the war in Ukraine continues and remains unchanged,” the Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said in a statement. “At the same time, this decision is based on our responsibility to protect the safety and wellbeing of our players, team staff and their families. We believe that playing Russia under the current circumstances could expose our players and team staff to significant security risks. Our priority is therefore their mental health, wellbeing and personal safety.”

Norway referred only to the men's world championship in May in its statement. General secretary Petter Salsten told the AP that, in the case of the world juniors, Norway would potentially be removed from the tournament by the IIHF to make way for Russia. In that case, “if RUS is added, it is a huge possibility that NOR is out," he wrote via email, because Norway was the last team to qualify.

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The chairman of Denmark’s hockey federation told the Ritzau news agency its teams would not play against Russia. Latvia's federation said it “reaffirms its longstanding and firm position" not to play against Russia or its ally Belarus.

The Austrian federation told the AP in an emailed statement: “We stand behind the decision of Finland and Norway and are currently looking into whether the European nations will join a boycott together. We are therefore not ruling out a boycott and are still coordinating with the authorities on this."

Finland is the defending men's world champion and Norway was the bronze-medal winner this year.

The growing boycott is similar to the situation in soccer in 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On that occasion, all of Russia's potential World Cup qualifying opponents threatened to boycott. FIFA successfully argued at CAS for excluding Russia on the grounds that not doing so risked “irreparable and chaotic” harm to the competition.

Second major sponsor pressures IIHF

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Finnish tire manufacturer Nokian Tyres said it will no longer sponsor the world championship if Russia takes part.

Tiina Frazer, senior vice president for brand, marketing and communications, said that “under the current circumstances, continuing the sponsorship if Russia participates would not be aligned with our values.”

Swedish furniture maker AJ Products, a tournament sponsor since 1989, said Monday it would ask for its logo not to be shown if Russia plays.

Previously, the chief executive of Germany's hockey federation said it could pull out of hosting the men's world championship over concerns about costs and security.

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Junior tournaments are affected, too, with the Finnish city of Turku saying it will not co-host next year's world juniors if Russia participates.

The Czech federation is hosting the women’s under-18 world championship in January and said Tuesday it would speak with the government about whether Russian players would be denied entry to the country.

One political figure in support of Russia's return is Slovakia's pro-Russia Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“I’ve also always wondered what the value of a gold medal is, if on the way to it you don’t have to beat the Russian hockey players, who are undoubtedly among the best in the world," he posted on social media Saturday.

The women's world championship starting in Denmark this week is not affected by the CAS ruling and is going ahead without Russia.