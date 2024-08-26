Russia claims major attack on Ukraine: ‘Electricity supply, rail network struck’ | Top updates

Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine on Monday, targeting the electricity supply and disrupting the rail transport of arms and ammunition to the front lines, Kremlin claimed. Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine August 26, 2024. (via REUTERS)

Ukrainian officials reported that Russia launched over 100 missiles and around 100 attack drones during the morning rush hour, killing at least five people and hitting energy facilities across the country.

Russia-Ukraine war escalates | Latest Updates

• Russia's defence ministry stated that missiles were fired from the air and sea, hitting electricity substations in nine Ukrainian regions and gas compressor stations in three regions.

• Russia claimed it struck Ukrainian forces at more than a dozen locations in the Kursk region, where Ukraine had gained some territory after crossing the Russian border 20 days ago.

• The Russian defence ministry reported attacks on Ukraine's 22nd and 115th Mechanized Brigades, the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, and a Guard and Support Brigade at 12 different sites.

• Moscow also claimed to have repelled Ukrainian attacks at seven additional locations in Kursk and struck Ukrainian forces at 16 other sites in the Sumy region.

• The Russian defence ministry said it was working to identify and destroy Ukrainian sabotage units hiding in forests, attempting to penetrate deeper into Russian territory.

• The attack was seen as a response to Ukraine's surprise offensive on August 6, where Ukrainian forces advanced into Russia's Kursk region, capturing two more settlements.

• Poland reported that a drone likely entered its airspace during Russia's bombardment of Ukraine, prompting searches, as the NATO-member remains on high alert for such incidents.

What Putin and Zelenskyy said?

The Kremlin announced on Monday that a Russian response to Ukraine's incursion was inevitable, dismissing the possibility of ceasefire talks with Kyiv as no longer relevant. President Putin had said that Ukraine would receive a “worthy response”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's attacks as “vile” and urged Ukraine's allies to supply Kyiv with long-range weapons and allow their use on targets inside Russia.