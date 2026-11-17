Russian military hit port and industrial facilities in Ukraine's Mykolaiv on Monday, killing two people and injuring another three, Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram on Tuesday.
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