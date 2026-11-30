Russia said on Sunday that it shot down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones for the second night in a row. Both sides traded deadly air strikes, even as US-mediated peace talks are going on.

Russia says it shot down over 1,000 Ukrainian drones for a second night. (AP) more less

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According to Russia's Defense Ministry cited by Fox News, its air defenses stopped 1,017 Ukrainian drones overnight over 19 Russian regions and Russian-occupied Crimea. The ministry did not say how many drones were launched or how many hit their targets.

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The night before, Moscow claimed it had shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones.

In Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, one person was killed and six others were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks, local officials said, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Ukraine's military intelligence said its forces struck the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Togliatti, in Russia's Samara region. Ukraine claimed the plant makes materials used to produce explosives and ammunition.

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Deadly strikes hit homes in Ukraine

{{^usCountry}} In Ukraine, Russian attacks overnight into Sunday killed at least three people and injured more than 20, as per Fox News. Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 140 drones overnight, of which 101 were shot down or stopped, based on early reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ukraine, Russian attacks overnight into Sunday killed at least three people and injured more than 20, as per Fox News. Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 140 drones overnight, of which 101 were shot down or stopped, based on early reports. {{/usCountry}}

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In Zaporizhzhia, Russian guided bombs hit an area with homes in the city center. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that a woman was killed and five people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. Rescue workers pulled the girl out of the rubble alive. Zelenskyy said her mother was killed in the attack.

“There were no military facilities anywhere nearby,” Zelenskyy said.

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In the Odesa region, a Russian drone hit a 14-storey apartment building, starting fires on the fourth and fifth floors. A woman was killed and three others were injured, local authorities told Fox News.

Other attacks in the region damaged a farm and started a large fire at warehouses storing toys and household items. Two more people were injured, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

In central Ukraine's Poltava region, a Russian drone hit the courtyard of an apartment building in Kremenchuk late Saturday. One person was killed and six others were injured, regional Governor Vitalii Dyakivnych said.

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Zelenskyy warns of attacks on power stations

Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs and eight missiles against Ukraine in just one week.

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“This past week, Russia launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs, and 8 missiles against Ukraine. The Russians are trying to take advantage of the approaching cold weather to attack energy infrastructure and other critical facilities. They struck substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to cut off heating, light and running water. He thanked Norway for keeping its air defense agreements. He also asked his foreign and defense ministers to press other partners to deliver their promised support packages right away.

“Additional financial and defense packages, first and foremost to strengthen air defense, mean lives saved,” Zelenskyy wrote.