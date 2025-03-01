Russia says Zelensky 'obsessed with continuing war', calls US visit 'complete failure'

Russia on Saturday termed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington as a "complete failure" and accused him of being “obsessed with continuing the war" in the region. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a interview in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP)

"The visit of the head of the neo-Nazi regime, V Zelensky, to Washington on February 28 is a complete political and diplomatic failure of the Kyiv regime," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She said that Russia's goals in Ukraine remained unchanged after Zelensky's trip to Washington, reported AFP.

"Russia's unchanging goals remain the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the recognition of the existing realities on the ground," the foreign ministry spokeswoman said, according to Reuters.

Also Read | Transcript of Donald Trump, JD Vance, Zelensky clash in White House: ‘Great television’

Russia's remarks come a day after Zelensky departed from the White House after an astonishing heated public exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office.

The unexpected confrontation also led to the cancellation of Zelensky's remaining meetings and a joint press conference with President Trump at the White House.

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025.(AFP)

The unprecedented showdown also left the future of the US-Ukraine relationship and Kyiv’s ability to defend itself in the brutal conflict with Russia in jeopardy.

“You either make a deal or we are out,” a visibly upset Trump told Zelensky, underscoring the American leader’s plans to dictate a swift end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Also Read | European leaders back Ukraine after Donald Trump-Zelensky White House spat

Trump later took to Truth Social after the meeting to accuse Zelensky of “disrespecting” the United States.

"I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved," he wrote, using an alternative spelling of the leader's name. "He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Despite the clash, Zelensky later told Fox News that he believed that "of course" relations with the US could be repaired. He, however, refused to apologise.