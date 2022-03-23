Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 1,200 more people evacuated from besieged Mariupol
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 1,200 more people evacuated from besieged Mariupol

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden will visit Poland on March 28 to discuss the ongoing crisis.
A Ukrainian soldier directs a Russian tank that Ukrainians captured after fighting with Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Wednesday amid no signs of a truce between the two warring parties. As the fighting continues, the NATO, facing scathing criticism from Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, has invited the leader for a special summit, which will be held on Thursday. Meanwhile, speaking on Russia possibly using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would do so only if the country's existence is threatened.

Also Read | Russia to use nuclear weapons if faced with 'existential threat': Kremlin

On March 25, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Poland to discuss the crisis.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 23 Mar 2022 06:50 AM

    Zelenskyy ‘most powerful’ in Europe: Report

    Politico 28 ranks Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy as no.1 in its list of 28 most powerful people in Europe.

  • Wed, 23 Mar 2022 06:02 AM

    People of Ukraine enduring ‘living hell’: UN chief

    The Ukrainian people are enduring a living hell, and the reverberations are being felt worldwide with skyrocketing food, energy and fertilizer prices threatening to spiral into a global hunger crisis: UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres

  • Wed, 23 Mar 2022 05:32 AM

    Over 1,200 more evacuated from besieged Mariupol

    More than 1,200 residents evacuated from Mariupol on March 22. As many as 15 buses evacuated people from the besieged seaport to Zaporizhzhia: Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy PM, Ukraine

