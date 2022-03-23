Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 1,200 more people evacuated from besieged Mariupol

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Wednesday amid no signs of a truce between the two warring parties. As the fighting continues, the NATO, facing scathing criticism from Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, has invited the leader for a special summit, which will be held on Thursday. Meanwhile, speaking on Russia possibly using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would do so only if the country's existence is threatened.

On March 25, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Poland to discuss the crisis.