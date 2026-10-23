Russia, Ukraine, US to resume trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi in November: Kremlin

Talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are planned to resume in November in the United Arab Emirates, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are planned to resume in November in the UAE. (AP)

Russia indicated its readiness to resume the talks, which have been at a standstill since the beginning of the year, following a meeting this week in Saint Petersburg between President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

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The next round of talks towards ending the Ukraine war, which is grinding through its fifth year, are "planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi", and "will take place in a trilateral format", Peskov told reporters.

Deep Dive When and where are Russia, Ukraine and the US expected to resume peace talks? The next trilateral round is planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russia had also suggested the talks could take place around November 10. What would Russia and Ukraine discuss in the proposed peace talks? Putin said the talks should address security arrangements for Russia and Ukraine after a final peace agreement, as well as security across Europe. He said the goal was a lasting settlement, not a short-term ceasefire. What is the main obstacle to a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement? The countries remain far apart over territory. Russia has demanded that Ukraine cede all of the Donbas region, while Kyiv rejects giving up territory it currently holds.

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The announcement came amid intensified diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump's administration, with Witkoff first meeting on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Oslo, before meeting with Putin on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the meetings, both Kyiv and Moscow voiced their readiness to resume direct talks mediated by Washington. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the meetings, both Kyiv and Moscow voiced their readiness to resume direct talks mediated by Washington. {{/usCountry}}

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Russia, which launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, has suggested talks could take place "around November 10", while Zelensky has called for the discussions to happen "as soon as possible".

In a televised interview aired late Thursday, Putin meanwhile said that any trilateral talks would focus on the security arrangements of a final peace deal and not a "short" truce.