War LIVE: Russia denies its naval logistics ship destroyed by Ukraine in Black Sea

Saturday, May 15, marks 81st day of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, which began on February 24. While the fighting in the east European nation continues to make headlines, what is also making news is a potential NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, and Moscow's objection to it. The Kremlin has warned of ‘consequences’ if either, or both Finland and Sweden, are made members of the intergovernmental military alliance.
On the other hand, the United States, and NATO itself, have spoken out in favour of the two Nordic countries joining the alliance of 30 member states. Of these, 28 are in Europe, with the other two being the US and Canada.
May 15, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Top Republican Senator meets Ukraine President Zelensky
Mitch McConnell, the top Republican Senator in the US Senate, makes surprise visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv, meets President Volodymyr Zelensky.
May 15, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Russia denies its naval ship attacked by Ukraine in Black Sea
Russia's defence ministry has published photos of the country's naval logistics ship, Vsevolod Bobrov, which Ukraine claimed its forces destroyed in the Black Sea. "It is now clear from the photographs that the ship is not damaged at all," the ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto that relations between Russia and Finland could be negatively affected if the latter applies for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership.
Updated on May 15, 2022 07:10 AM IST
North Korea's admission on Thursday that it is battling an "explosive" Covid-19 outbreak has raised concerns that the virus could devastate a country with an under-resourced health system, limited testing capabilities and no vaccine programme.
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan said he has recorded a video revealing every name involved in the conspiracy, he alleged was being hatched to kill him. The video has been kept in a safe place, Imran Khan said.
The mass demonstrations were a response to a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court's conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide.
Elon Musk's Twitter deal has been paused but the multi-billionaire has not stopped tweeting about Twitter and for one of those tweets where he revealed the sample size of a bot check, Elon Musk also received a call from Twitter's legal team.
Police officials said the gunman, who also wore body armor in addition to military-style clothing, pulled up in the afternoon and opened fire amid shoppers at a Tops Friendly Market, the shooting streamed via a camera affixed to the man's helmet.
Or at least Cannes' very particular brand of normal, where for 12 days formal wear and film mingle in sun-dappled splendour, stopwatch-timed standing ovations stretch for minutes on end and director names like “Kore-eda” and “Denis” are spoken with hushed reverence.
The planned nationwide demonstrations are a response to leaked draft opinion showing the United States Supreme Court's conservative majority is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide.
India on Saturday banned wheat exports without prior government approval after recent scorching temperatures hit production, in a blow to countries affected by supply shortages because of the war in Ukraine.