Live

War LIVE: Russia denies its naval logistics ship destroyed by Ukraine in Black Sea

Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: On the orders of President Vladimir Putin, Russian troops crossed into neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.
Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles hit a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region. (AFP)
Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles hit a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region. (AFP)
Updated on May 15, 2022 07:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Saturday, May 15, marks 81st day of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, which began on February 24. While the fighting in the east European nation continues to make headlines, what is also making news is a potential NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, and Moscow's objection to it. The Kremlin has warned of ‘consequences’ if either, or both Finland and Sweden, are made members of the intergovernmental military alliance.

On the other hand, the United States, and NATO itself, have spoken out in favour of the two Nordic countries joining the alliance of 30 member states. Of these, 28 are in Europe, with the other two being the US and Canada.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 15, 2022 07:55 AM IST

    Top Republican Senator meets Ukraine President Zelensky

    Mitch McConnell, the top Republican Senator in the US Senate, makes surprise visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv, meets President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • May 15, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    Russia denies its naval ship attacked by Ukraine in Black Sea

    Russia's defence ministry has published photos of the country's naval logistics ship, Vsevolod Bobrov, which Ukraine claimed its forces destroyed in the Black Sea. "It is now clear from the photographs that the ship is not damaged at all," the ministry said.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
