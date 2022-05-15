War LIVE: Russia denies its naval logistics ship destroyed by Ukraine in Black Sea

Saturday, May 15, marks 81st day of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, which began on February 24. While the fighting in the east European nation continues to make headlines, what is also making news is a potential NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, and Moscow's objection to it. The Kremlin has warned of ‘consequences’ if either, or both Finland and Sweden, are made members of the intergovernmental military alliance.

On the other hand, the United States, and NATO itself, have spoken out in favour of the two Nordic countries joining the alliance of 30 member states. Of these, 28 are in Europe, with the other two being the US and Canada.