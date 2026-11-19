That brings us back to the house. No sensible person negotiates the blueprint with the arsonist while the fire is still burning. You put out the fire, you hold the arsonist to account, and only then do you sit down to rebuild, with the people who stayed to fight the flames and not the one who lit them.

That makes it all the more important that Europe has a seat at the table in discussions on Ukraine’s future. We have been Ukraine’s largest supporters, and, after Ukrainians themselves, we have the most to lose if Mr Putin prevails. The first question in those discussions should be how to end this war, not how to create the conditions for the next one. Russia often threatens escalation, and we should be ready for it. A state that yields to blackmail will be blackmailed again.

Vladimir Putin’s theory of victory is that he can outlast Ukraine in resources and Europe in political will. The way to a lasting and just peace is to prove him wrong. That means continuing to arm and fund Ukraine, using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s defence, barring Russian ex-combatants from entering Europe, and tightening controls on the shadow fleet that carries Russian oil. A demand for talks on “architecture” is meant to distract us from all of this, and to divide us over it.

We should approach this issue with confidence. Russia is negotiating from weakness. Its economy is under heavy strain; oil and gas revenues are shrinking. Unable to win on the battlefield, it is sustaining 30,000 casualties a month in Ukraine. It is bombing Ukrainian cities and conducting a campaign of arson and sabotage across Europe, with the aim of breaking our resolve.

Another danger lies in sequencing. The priority is peace in Ukraine. Once Russia stops its war, we can in principle discuss other issues. But that cart has to come after the horse, not before it. Russia will try to blame Europe and Ukraine for supposed intransigence, when the key to stopping the war is already in Moscow.

Discussion is not harmless. Once Europe accepts that its security is a matter to settle with Moscow, then the security of the Baltic states, Poland and others becomes once again a bargaining chip, and their sovereignty a subject of negotiation. Estonia knows very well what happens when its fate is settled by others.

Western countries promptly and unanimously rejected those demands. Five years later Russia is coming back for more—and gaining a hearing. The demands are a mix of old and new. They include a NATO withdrawal from eastern Europe, and—reportedly—Finland’s withdrawal from NATO. European leaders, from the continent’s north and south, east and west, all agree that these are unacceptable. Europe’s security architecture is in place. If we choose to discuss it, we will do so without Russia’s veto or bullying. Our top priority is supporting Ukraine’s path to membership of the European Union and NATO.

Absurd, yes. It is also a fair summary of Kremlin diplomacy, with its demands for talks on “European security architecture”. To be fair, discussing is not agreeing. Diplomacy

THE HOUSE is on fire. The arsonist insists that before anyone reaches for a hose, the neighbours must discuss the building’s design. The construction was clearly faulty, he argues; how else to explain the fire? Until his demands for a new floorplan are met, he adds, the flames should be left blazing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

THE HOUSE is on fire. The arsonist insists that before anyone reaches for a hose, the neighbours must discuss the building’s design. The construction was clearly faulty, he argues; how else to explain the fire? Until his demands for a new floorplan are met, he adds, the flames should be left blazing.

PREMIUM People shelter in a metro station during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 20, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (REUTERS)

Absurd, yes. It is also a fair summary of Kremlin diplomacy, with its demands for talks on “European security architecture”. To be fair, discussing is not agreeing. Diplomacy must be conducted with adversaries as well as allies. Some argue that sacrifices and compromises will inevitably be necessary to end the war in Ukraine, and that refusing to engage with Russia will make the rest of the world see Europe as the obstacle to peace.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Certainly, Europe should support Ukraine in any negotiated end to the war. But the Kremlin is proposing a different conversation, one that rewards aggression, punishes loyalty and sidelines the countries whose fate is at stake. When Europeans hear “security architecture”, they think of institutions that manage Europe’s security. The Kremlin signed up to this, in agreements ranging from the Helsinki Accords of 1975 to the Paris Charter of 1990 and the Nato-Russia Council of 2002. Western countries stuck to these deals. Russia ripped them up.

When Russia speaks of “security architecture”, it means something else. In December 2021, two months before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia published draft treaties demanding that NATO in effect demilitarise the countries that joined after 1997. In practice, that means two NATOs in one alliance: one with full guarantees, and an eastern NATO-lite whose members’ defence rests on empty promises.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Western countries promptly and unanimously rejected those demands. Five years later Russia is coming back for more—and gaining a hearing. The demands are a mix of old and new. They include a NATO withdrawal from eastern Europe, and—reportedly—Finland’s withdrawal from NATO. European leaders, from the continent’s north and south, east and west, all agree that these are unacceptable. Europe’s security architecture is in place. If we choose to discuss it, we will do so without Russia’s veto or bullying. Our top priority is supporting Ukraine’s path to membership of the European Union and NATO.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Discussion is not harmless. Once Europe accepts that its security is a matter to settle with Moscow, then the security of the Baltic states, Poland and others becomes once again a bargaining chip, and their sovereignty a subject of negotiation. Estonia knows very well what happens when its fate is settled by others.

Another danger lies in sequencing. The priority is peace in Ukraine. Once Russia stops its war, we can in principle discuss other issues. But that cart has to come after the horse, not before it. Russia will try to blame Europe and Ukraine for supposed intransigence, when the key to stopping the war is already in Moscow.

We should approach this issue with confidence. Russia is negotiating from weakness. Its economy is under heavy strain; oil and gas revenues are shrinking. Unable to win on the battlefield, it is sustaining 30,000 casualties a month in Ukraine. It is bombing Ukrainian cities and conducting a campaign of arson and sabotage across Europe, with the aim of breaking our resolve.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vladimir Putin’s theory of victory is that he can outlast Ukraine in resources and Europe in political will. The way to a lasting and just peace is to prove him wrong. That means continuing to arm and fund Ukraine, using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s defence, barring Russian ex-combatants from entering Europe, and tightening controls on the shadow fleet that carries Russian oil. A demand for talks on “architecture” is meant to distract us from all of this, and to divide us over it.

That makes it all the more important that Europe has a seat at the table in discussions on Ukraine’s future. We have been Ukraine’s largest supporters, and, after Ukrainians themselves, we have the most to lose if Mr Putin prevails. The first question in those discussions should be how to end this war, not how to create the conditions for the next one. Russia often threatens escalation, and we should be ready for it. A state that yields to blackmail will be blackmailed again.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That brings us back to the house. No sensible person negotiates the blueprint with the arsonist while the fire is still burning. You put out the fire, you hold the arsonist to account, and only then do you sit down to rebuild, with the people who stayed to fight the flames and not the one who lit them.

Kristen Michal has been prime minister of Estonia since July 2024.