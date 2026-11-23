Rescuers in Ukraine raced on Monday to find residents trapped under the rubble of a block of flats that partially collapsed in a Russian strike, after attacks on the Kyiv region killed at least 15 people.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Dymer, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (AP) more less

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Moscow has been pummelling Ukraine with nightly aerial barrages as the war-torn country braces for another winter, as the full-scale invasion grinds through its fifth year.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed last week a "painful" response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Crimea bridge after holding a summit with US counterpart Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

Rescue operations at Dymer

An overnight strike on Dymer, around 45 kilometres (30 miles) north of the Ukrainian capital, hit a five-storey building, killing at least 11 people, according to Kyiv regional official Tymur Tkachenko.

AFP images showed rescuers combing through the mound of smouldering rubble.

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{{^usCountry}} "Rescuers recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, confirming the death toll had risen to 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rescuers recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, confirming the death toll had risen to 11. {{/usCountry}}

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Ukraine's State Emergency Service said earlier on Telegram that the dead included a teenager and a woman in her forties.

It said earlier that rescuers were searching for 11 people, including two children, who were "not responding or cannot be reached".

Rescuers had managed to pull out people from the rubble including a 79-year-old woman and a child, Tkachenko said.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the attack part of "Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine".

"The world must stop looking away. Condemn this terror, hold Russia accountable, and act now to stop the killing of innocent Ukrainians," he said on X.

'More painful' attacks

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A Russian strike on a supermarket killed three other people and wounded 15, including three children, in Vyshneve, mayor Illya Dikov wrote on Facebook.

"People had simply gone to the store to buy groceries. An ordinary shopping trip turned into a tragedy due to a Russian attack," Tkachenko said.

A strike on a private home in Bila Tserkva killed one more person and set the building ablaze, he added.

Russia also struck a power substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine's Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said on social media.

Moscow has ramped up strikes on Ukraine - particularly on its energy network - as temperatures begin to drop to around freezing.

Putin vowed on Thursday that Russia would respond to Ukrainian attacks on the Crimea bridge - a symbol of Putin's rule over the annexed region - with "much more painful" strikes.

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Also Read I Domestic political motives behind the US-Russia-China Summit

Ukraine hit the bridge three times in a week, severing the part of it used by vehicles and halting train services.

Putin's warning to Ukraine came after a historic summit with Trump and Xi sparked fears that the powerful leaders could make sweeping decisions on the war in Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe.

The trilateral talks have drawn comparisons to the 1945 Yalta summit that saw US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin carve up new post-World War II territorial boundaries.