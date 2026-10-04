Russian drones hit Indian-owned Pharma warehouse in Ukraine's Sumy, 1 killed: Ukraine embassy

Russia hit a pharmaceutical warehouse in Ukraine's Sumy with drones, killing one person. Following the attack, the Ukrainian embassy in Delhi said the warehouse belonged to Indian owners.

Police officers work at a site of the North Bridge hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 4, 2026. (REUTERS)

A 52-year-old employee was killed and three others injured in the attack on the warehouse storing medical supplies, Kyiv Independent reported citing local authorities.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who died in the attack. He said six people were injured in a separate attack on a communications facility in Dnipro.

“This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks,” he said in a post on X.

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The Ukrainian embassy in Delhi also condemned the attack, calling Russia “barbarian” and saying it did not care that the “factory belongs to Indian owners” and was producing “critically needed medicines.”

The embassy further called Russia “hypocrite” and said it did not care about its “historic” friendship with India.

“The aggressor does not care that this is not a military target. It does not care that this is a pharmaceutical factory producing critically needed medicines. The barbarians do not care that the factory belongs to Indian owners. The hypocrites continue talking about the ‘historic friendship’ between India and Muscovy. In reality, death and destruction are the true face of Russian fascism, hidden behind the mask,” it wrote in a post on X.

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“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the person who was killed. We also express our sincere sympathy to the Indian owners over the destruction of their factory,” the embassy added.

“Punishment will be inevitable. And for now, what is needed are tough sanctions and the isolation of these criminals, not pushpa mala,” they further said.

Over 135 attacks launched overnight: Zelensky

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Zelensky said that Russia launched over 135 drone attacks against Ukraine overnight and accused it of targeting residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

“Overnight, the Russians launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine, more than 50 of them jet-powered. Kyiv, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack. And among the main targets of these terrorists, as always, are ordinary residential buildings, critical infrastructure – everything that makes up normal everyday life. There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites,” he said.

“It is important that Ukraine is not left alone against this terror. This week alone, the Russians have used more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 25 missiles against Ukraine. More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation,” he added.

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Russia has intensified strikes on targets in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine following recent remarks by Zelensky, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said Russian forces would step up attacks on military facilities, defence industry sites and related infrastructure in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Zelensky told Reuters in an interview that Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian oil refineries in response to a new policy of airstrikes by Moscow designed to force people to abandon Kyiv and other cities, but will not target civilians.