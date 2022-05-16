Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk
world news

Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, had said earlier on Monday that heavy shelling had caused fires in residential areas.
A local resident walks along an empty street with residential buildings damaged by a military strike in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine. (File image)(REUTERS)
Published on May 16, 2022 10:04 PM IST
Reuters | , Kyiv

At least 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling of the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, had said earlier on Monday that heavy shelling had caused fires in residential areas.

 

