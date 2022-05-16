Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk
Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, had said earlier on Monday that heavy shelling had caused fires in residential areas.
Published on May 16, 2022 10:04 PM IST
Reuters | , Kyiv
At least 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling of the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
