Better-trained Russian soldiers arriving at front line, Ukrainian general says

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:33 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Ukrainian general said that mobilisation has increased Russia's military threat in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: A house burns after a Russian attack in Kherson, Ukraine.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

A Ukrainian general said that better-trained Russian soldiers are now arriving at the frontline following Moscow's recent mobilisation. The commander of Ukrainian ground forces, General Oleksander Syrskyi, said according to Sky News that the mobilisation has increased Russia's military threat in Ukraine but Moscow was now using a lot of old equipment because it is struggling to replenish its supplies.

“On the eastern front, the situation is very tense, the enemy attacks our units every day,” he said.

Asked about the mobilisation ordered by Moscow in September, he said: "Such a number of personnel increased the threat for us and these are not just words -- these are new brigades, new battalions that have been trained, this is the replenishment that the army was waiting for because it was exhausted.

“Those who come now have a better level of training than those who were previously sent to the front,” he added.

The general also said that despite the increased threat, Russian forces had made only slow progress around the town of Bakhmut, one of the main battle zones in eastern Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of around 300,000 reservists in September to bolster his forces in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine worked to restore power after Russia's latest wave of missile strikes caused power disruptions across the country. Out of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow, "most" were shot down, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Fresh power cuts were announced in all regions "due to the consequences of shelling," national electricity provider Ukrenergo said.

