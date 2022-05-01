Home / World News / Ukraine War LIVE: Russian missiles target southern & eastern regions
Live

Ukraine War LIVE: Russian missiles target southern & eastern regions

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: With the war going on for the 67th consecutive day, Zelensky urged Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine. 
A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Updated on May 01, 2022 08:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The fighting between Russian and Ukraine forces continues for the 67th consecutive day. After having failed to capture Kyiv, Russian forces have now focussed on wresting eastern and southern regions of the war-hit country. A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Ukraine's third largest city Odesa, the Ukrainian army said. Odesa’s regional governor said that the rocket was fired from Russian-occupied Crimea, adding there were no reports of injuries. Ukraine’s national grid operator said it has has restored “reliable” power supply in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, around the site of the 1986 nuclear reactor disaster.

 

Follow all the updates here

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 01, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    Russian missiles target southern and eastern Ukraine, claim Ukrainian officials

    Russia pounded southern and eastern Ukraine with missile strikes on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, while some women and children evacuated a steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol where they had holed up for more than a week, Reuters reported. Moscow has turned its focus to Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture the capital Kyiv in a nine-week assault that has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million to flee abroad.

  • May 01, 2022 07:39 AM IST

    Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children

    Hollywood actor and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram. Full report

  • May 01, 2022 07:24 AM IST

    Blinken, Ukrainian foreign minister discuss return of US diplomats, aid package

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday discussed the return of American diplomats to Ukraine as well as an aid of USD 33 billion to the war-torn country with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, ANI reported. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to follow up on their April 24 meeting in Kyiv," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a state department readout.

  • May 01, 2022 07:18 AM IST

    Russia using troll factory to spread disinformation: UK

    The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa, Reuters reported. It said the research exposed how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathisers.

russia ukraine crisis
world news

After Pak PM faces unwelcoming slogans in Saudi, case filed against Imran Khan

Video clips doing rounds on social media had shown some pilgrims shouting slogans against incumbent prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Prophet's Mosque, calling them ‘chor’ (thieves) and ‘gaddar’ (traitors).
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been booked by the Pakistan Punjab police.(AFP)
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been booked by the Pakistan Punjab police.(AFP)
Published on May 01, 2022 08:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
world news

Kim Jong Un's latest warning on nuclear weapons: What is known so far

Since he took over as the supreme leader in 2011, North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un is believed to have conducted over 100 missile launches which include intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests.
Kim Jon Un is reviving North Korea’s nuclear brinkmanship, which is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the former country as a nuclear power.(via Reuters)
Kim Jon Un is reviving North Korea’s nuclear brinkmanship, which is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the former country as a nuclear power.(via Reuters)
Updated on May 01, 2022 07:27 AM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
world news

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia spreading misinformation, claims UK

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: With the war going on for the 67th consecutive day, Zelensky urged Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine. 
A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.(Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member inspects a destroyed Russian Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Updated on May 01, 2022 08:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
world news

Zelensky's message to Russian troops as Ukraine war enters 67th day: 10 points

Ukraine war: Millions have been forced out of their homes and thousands of troops are reported to have been killed in the eight weeks of the conflict. 
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday. (AFP)
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday. (AFP)
Published on May 01, 2022 06:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
world news

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children

According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie — who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.
Actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie poses for a picture with children, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, on April 30, 2022.&nbsp;(via Reuters)
Actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie poses for a picture with children, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, on April 30, 2022. (via Reuters)
Published on May 01, 2022 06:23 AM IST
AP |
world news

Afghanistan: Second bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, according to the group's telegram channel. "One woman was killed and three more injured," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul's commander, told Reuters.
An Ambulance is seen near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul, on April 29, 2022.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
An Ambulance is seen near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul, on April 29, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on May 01, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Reuters |
world news

Sri Lanka: Oppn to bring no-confidence motion against govt, says report

Earlier, on April 9, Sri Lanka's Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) announced that it will move an impeachment motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksha if it fails to provide immediate relief to the people of the island nation adversely impacting the economic crisis.
Sri Lankan protesters wear masks of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's family members during a march demanding Gotabaya resign, at the ongoing protest site outside president's office in Colombo, on April 29, 2022.&nbsp;(AP)
Sri Lankan protesters wear masks of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's family members during a march demanding Gotabaya resign, at the ongoing protest site outside president's office in Colombo, on April 29, 2022. (AP)
Published on May 01, 2022 05:49 AM IST
ANI |
world news

Sri Lanka: Opposition leader sure of proving majority in Parliament

“Next week, everyone will be able to see that we command a majority but, as of now, I will not reveal how we are going to do it,” said Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP and Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella.
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, at Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, at Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (REUTERS)
Published on May 01, 2022 05:21 AM IST
Agencies | , Colombo
world news

Russia pounding Donbas region: Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that lifting Western sanctions on Russia is part of the ongoing peace talks.
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday. (AFP)
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday. (AFP)
Published on May 01, 2022 05:02 AM IST
Agencies | , Kyiv
world news

Imran Khan terms insult of Shehbaz delegation in Saudi 'result of their deeds’

PTI chairman said when the incident took place the PTI workers all around the world were busy in Shab-e-Dua.
Imran Khan who was ousted as Pakistan Prime Minister (File Photo/Reuters)
Imran Khan who was ousted as Pakistan Prime Minister (File Photo/Reuters)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 11:04 PM IST
ANI |
world news

Tied-up bodies found in Ukraine as missile destroys Odessa runway

  • The three bodies found in a pit were "brutally killed" by Russian soldiers -- each shot in the head, the police said in a statement.
Russian forces also on Saturday kept up their relentless shelling on the east of the country, killing at least one person and injuring 12 more.(REUTERS)
Russian forces also on Saturday kept up their relentless shelling on the east of the country, killing at least one person and injuring 12 more.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 10:54 PM IST
AFP |
world news

Pakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice

  • The IMF said on Monday that Pakistan had agreed to roll back unfunded subsidies to the oil and power sectors ahead of the resumption next month of a review of the $6 billion package signed in July 2019.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 10:51 PM IST
Reuters |
world news

UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament

  • The 65-year-old, who has been an MP since 2010, had already been suspended from the Conservatives and faced at least two parliamentary probes after he was publicly outed Friday in the scandal.
UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament (AFP)
UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament (AFP)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 09:35 PM IST
AFP |
world news

Over 20 trapped, 39 missing in China building collapse

The building, which housed a hotel, apartments and cinema, caved in on Friday afternoon in Changsha city, Hunan province.
Rescue workers work at a site where a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province, China April 29, 2022.&nbsp;(VIA REUTERS)
Rescue workers work at a site where a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province, China April 29, 2022. (VIA REUTERS)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 08:06 PM IST
AFP |
world news

Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

The agriculture ministry said on Friday that six regions in Ukraine had completed their early spring grain sowing despite the Russian invasion.
File Photo: A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
File Photo: A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:54 PM IST
Reuters |
