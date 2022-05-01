Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children
Hollywood actor and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.
According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie — who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.
The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city appeared to deliberately target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more.
“She was very moved by (the children’s) stories,” Kozytskyy wrote. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she’d had.”
He said Jolie also visited a boarding school, talk with students and took photos with them, adding "she promised she would come again.”
According to Kozytskyy, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv’s central railway station, as well as with Ukrainian volunteers providing the new arrivals with medical help and counseling,
“The visit was a surprise to us all,” he wrote. “Plenty of people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since Feb. 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here.”
-
Afghanistan: Second bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns rise on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, according to the group's telegram channel. "One woman was killed and three more injured," a spokesman for Kabul's commander, Khalid Zadran, told Reuters.
-
Sri Lanka: Oppn to bring no-confidence motion against govt, says report
Amid the ongoing economic crisis and the large scale public anger against the ruling government, Sri Lanka's leader of Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa on Saturday said that the no-confidence motion will be brought against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the next session of the country's parliament. Premadasa had signed the impeachment motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the no-confidence motion against the government on April 11.
-
Sri Lanka: Opposition leader sure of proving majority in Parliament
A senior leader from Sri Lanka's Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya on Saturday said his party will prove their majority in parliament next week for the no-confidence motion against the government led by the Rajapaksa family, according to a media report. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has asked the Opposition to show their majority by garnering the support of 113 lawmakers in the 225-member parliament to form the interim government.
-
Russia pounding Donbas region: Ukraine
Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, Ukraine's military said, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations. The Russians were trying to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a daily update. “Not succeeding - the fighting continues,” it said.
-
Imran Khan terms insult of Shehbaz delegation in Saudi 'result of their deeds’
After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was insulted in Saudi Arabia, Former PM Imran Khan said that as a bunch of "crooks" have been imposed on Pakistan therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds. This comes as on Thursday, some protesters, allegedly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi by loudly chanting slogans Sharif's delegation.
