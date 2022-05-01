US Speaker Nancy Pelosi latest foreign diplomat to meet Zelensky in Kyiv | Video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv as Russia’s aggression against its neighbour entered its 67th day. Pelosi was accompanied by a fellow senior Representatives Adam Schiff, Jason Crow and Jim McGovern, news agency AP reported.
Zelensky also released a video of their meeting on Twitter in which the leaders can be seen walking in the streets with heavy security, and Pelosi can be heard as saying, “we believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done".
Leaders who have visited Ukraine since the war
The visit comes just a week after US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defense secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv and promised “more weapons and diplomatic efforts” to the Ukrainian leader in a three-hour-long meeting, news agency AP reported.
UN chief Antonio Guterres also held a meeting with Zelensky this week hoping for an end of the war in sight.
Earlier, the Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson walked on the streets of Kyiv with the Ukraine president in April. The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia have also visited the war-torn nation.
Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday carried out missile strikes across southern and eastern Ukraine, officials said. Moscow also accused Ukraine of “shelling its own citizens” to put the blame on Russian troops.
Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24. Russia said the aim of its special operation is to “demilitarise and de-nazify" Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said the goal is to protect the people of eastern Ukraine, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."
(With AP, Reuters inputs)
-
Russian fossil fuel exports went up since it invaded Ukraine, claims study
It's been more than two months since Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine. A latest report by a Finland-based think tank has revealed that the fossil fuel exports have been one of the key factors in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in its report has delved into the fossil fuel exports by Russia, of which the European Union has been a key beneficiary.
-
Six Shanghai districts reach 'zero-Covid' status
China's financial hub of Shanghai has reined in Covid transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in quarantine centres, with six of its 16 districts attaining zero-Covid status, an official said on Sunday. Despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai will launch a new round of citywide PCR and antigen tests from Sunday until May 7, city government official Gu Honghui added.
-
Cars with empty number plates on Dubai roads for world hunger cause | Video
In a bid to raise money and awareness for the cause of world hunger, several rare vehicle number plates (single, double and triple digit plates) in Dubai went up for auction under the '1 Billion Meals' initiative, with many more to still go under the hammer, according to reports. In a video shared by news agency Reuters, vehicles sporting empty number plates were spotted across the roads of Dubai.
-
New Covid test rule in Beijing, 5th wave fear in South Africa: World roundup
While cases in China's Shanghai are gradually dropping, residents in the capital city of Beijing are now under stricter Covid-19 curbs. In Southeast Asia, South Korea will join the list of nations who have done away with mask mandates for public places. Meanwhile, cases are rising again in South Africa, prompting fear of a fifth Covid wave.
-
After Pak PM faces unwelcoming slogans in Saudi, case filed against Imran Khan
Besides Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, former ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, former adviser to PM Shahbaz Gul, former national assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri along with incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif aides Anil Musarrat and Sahibzada Jehangir have also been named in the FIR registered in Faisalabad. Faisalabad police said action against those named in the FIR would be taken in accordance with law.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics