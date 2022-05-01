US Speaker Nancy Pelosi latest foreign diplomat to meet Zelensky in Kyiv | Video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv as Russia’s aggression against its neighbour entered its 67th day. Pelosi was accompanied by a fellow senior Representatives Adam Schiff, Jason Crow and Jim McGovern, news agency AP reported.

Zelensky also released a video of their meeting on Twitter in which the leaders can be seen walking in the streets with heavy security, and Pelosi can be heard as saying, “we believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done".

Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

Leaders who have visited Ukraine since the war

The visit comes just a week after US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defense secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv and promised “more weapons and diplomatic efforts” to the Ukrainian leader in a three-hour-long meeting, news agency AP reported.

UN chief Antonio Guterres also held a meeting with Zelensky this week hoping for an end of the war in sight.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson walked on the streets of Kyiv with the Ukraine president in April. The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia have also visited the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday carried out missile strikes across southern and eastern Ukraine, officials said. Moscow also accused Ukraine of “shelling its own citizens” to put the blame on Russian troops.

Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24. Russia said the aim of its special operation is to “demilitarise and de-nazify" Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said the goal is to protect the people of eastern Ukraine, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."

(With AP, Reuters inputs)