Russia military leaders talk. Topic: How and when nukes will be used in Ukraine

Published on Nov 02, 2022 03:37 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian president Vladimir Putin was not part of this meeting, the report said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Senior Russian military leaders discussed tactical nuclear weapon use in Ukraine, according to some senior American officials, a report said. The leaders talked about how and when Russia may use the weapons in Ukraine. The discussion has added to the already heightened concern in Washington about Russia's possible nuclear weapon use.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's health is not good as expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

But Russian president Vladimir Putin was not part of this meeting, the New York Times reported adding that the meeting suggests that Putin's repeated statements on nuclear weapon use could be more than threats.

The discussions have alarmed the Joe Biden administration and also showed that Russian generals are frustrated owing to their failures on the battlefield, the report said.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's officials 'discussing his replacement': Report

Although, American officials told the newspaper that there is still no evidence that the Russians are moving nuclear weapons into place or preparing for a strike.

The intelligence about the conversations was circulated inside the US government in mid-October, the report also said.

William J. Burns, director of the CIA, had earlier said that Vladimir Putin’s “potential desperation” to achieve victory and Russia’s failures in the war could lead Russia to use a nuclear weapon.

Get Latest World News
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
