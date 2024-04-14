 Sarabjit Singh's killer gunned down in Pakistan's Lahore | World News - Hindustan Times
Sarabjit Singh's killer gunned down in Pakistan's Lahore

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 06:20 PM IST

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, accused in the brutal murder of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the Pakistani city on Sunday

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, accused in the brutal murder of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Lahore in 2013, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the Pakistani city on Sunday, PTI reported.

A file photo of Sarabjit Singh's funeral procession at his native village Bhikhiwind near Amritsar in 2013.(PTI file)

Tamba, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Lahore's Islampura area. He was rushed in a critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The killing took place six years after Tamba and Mudassar were acquitted by a Pakistani court due to ‘lack of evidence’, after all the witnesses had turned hostile.

Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind in Punjab, mistakenly crossed over to Pakistan in an inebriated state. He was sentenced to death for his alleged role in bomb blasts in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990, a charge repeatedly denied by the Indian government.

Lodged in Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail, Singh was brutally attacked by fellow inmates with bricks and rods. He died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in the wee hours of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following the brutal assault.

During Sarabjit Singh's two-decade long stint in the Pakistan jail, his sister Dalbir Kaur fought against the system to release her brother. She always insisted that her brother, Singh was innocent and had strayed into Pakistan by mistake when he was arrested. Kaur also went to Pakistan to see her brother.

Dalbir Kaur passed away in June 26, 2022 and was cremated at Bhikhiwind.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Sarabjit Singh's killer gunned down in Pakistan's Lahore
