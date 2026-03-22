Saudi Arabia expels Iran military attaché, embassy staff; orders them to leave within 24 hours

Condemning the "blatant" Iranian attacks against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East region, the Kingdom on Sunday declared the military attaché of the Iranian embassy and four other mission staff "persona non grata", directing them to leave the country within 24 hours. The foreign affairs ministry of Saudi Arabia renewed its unequivocal condemnation of the Iranian attacks against Gulf nations. (Reuters)

In a statement released early on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's ministry of foreign affairs said that the continued attacks from Iran "constitutes a flagrant violation of all relevant international conventions, the principles of good neighborliness and respect for states’ sovereignty, the Beijing Agreement, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026)." Follow US-Iran war news live updates

The ministry said that such attacks from Tehran also contradict the principles of "Islamic brotherhood and the values and tenets of the Islamic faith".

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its earlier statement and said that the Iran's continued attacks will lead to further escalation, resulting in serious consequences for relations at present and in the future.

It further stated, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has notified the military attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kingdom, the assistant military attaché, and three members of the mission staff to leave the Kingdom, and has declared them personae non gratae. They are required to depart the Kingdom within 24 hours."

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Saudi Arabia affirmed that it won't hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its Kingdom, safeguard its sovereignty and territory, and protect its citizens and national interests.

"The Kingdom also affirms that it will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty, safeguard its security, and protect its territory, airspace, citizens, residents, resources, and interests, pursuant to Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations," the official statement added.

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Hours after the order, Saudi Arabia reported drone interceptions in the eastern region of the Kingdom. It also reported that three ballistic missiles were launched towards the Riyadh area, of which one was intercepted, while the other two made impact in an uninhabited area.

Saudi Arabia has been consistently reporting drone and missile incursions since the beginning of the US-Israel-Iran war last month.

Several oil and energy facilities have also been targeted by the Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.