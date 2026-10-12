Saudi Arabia facing shortage of interceptor missiles as Houthi strikes threaten oil exports, economy

Saudi Arabia is reportedly running low on interceptor missiles needed to defend against further Houthi strikes, as attacks by Iran-backed militants in neighbouring Yemen threaten the kingdom’s security.

The escalating conflict also threatens Saudi Arabia’s economic ambitions, including its plans to make travel and tourism key growth drivers.

The kingdom initially appeared relatively well positioned after the war with Iran began, with a pipeline allowing it to export oil while bypassing the blocked Strait of Hormuz. However, escalating Houthi attacks have exposed vulnerabilities in Saudi Arabia’s air defences and critical infrastructure.

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The growing threat follows a strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 10 that killed 13 people and injured hundreds. The attacks have turned parts of the Saudi capital, located more than 500 miles from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, into a potential battle zone.

Deep Dive How are Houthi attacks threatening Saudi Arabia’s oil exports? The Houthis announced a maritime blockade that puts Red Sea shipping at risk, and an attack on the East-West pipeline threatened Saudi Arabia’s main alternative route for exporting oil around the Strait of Hormuz. Why is Saudi Arabia running low on interceptor missiles? The articles report that Saudi Arabia is running low on interceptors as Houthi attacks continue. The kingdom is also trying to protect airports, energy infrastructure and other targets across its large territory. How could Houthi attacks affect Saudi Arabia’s economy? Threats to oil routes and airport operations could put pressure on exports, travel and tourism. Rising defence and infrastructure costs may also divert funds from the kingdom’s economic diversification plans.

On Thursday, debris from an intercepted ballistic missile struck a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia is increasingly under siege

Houthis warn airlines against operating flights to Saudi Arabia

On Sunday, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree reiterated the group's warning to international airlines, businesses and travellers against operating flights to Saudi airports, claiming they were unsafe.

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{{^usCountry}} "We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travelers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe, except for the airports and airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina," Saree said in a statement on Telegram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travelers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe, except for the airports and airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina," Saree said in a statement on Telegram. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Indian killed in Riyadh airport attack on October 10; MEA condemns Houthi strikes

Riyadh airport attack death toll rises to 13

The death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died.

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In an update on X, the Embassy said its officials had visited hospitals where injured Indian nationals were admitted. Three remain in intensive care but are stable, while two others are being treated in regular wards. The remaining injured Indians have been discharged.

Earlier, the Embassy had confirmed the Indian national's death, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of assistance in repatriating the mortal remains.

"Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Embassy said in a post on X.

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Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in a statement issued on October 11, had reported 12 fatalities from the airport attack, including four Saudi citizens and residents of several nationalities, along with 309 injuries.

According to GACA, the fatalities included two Bangladeshi nationals and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

Also Read | Saudi airport passenger terminal is struck again, a day after 12 were killed

Earlier attacks on Saudi airports

The latest attack followed earlier strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7. GACA said those attacks had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries.

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Following the October 10 attack, airport operations were temporarily suspended as authorities assessed the damage and conducted safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies.

The reported strain on Saudi Arabia's missile-defence capabilities, coupled with continued Houthi threats against airports, has heightened concerns over the security of civilian infrastructure and air travel in the region ami

Houthi strikes threaten oil exports

The Houthis have also threatened Saudi oil exports. In July, they announced a maritime blockade, putting Red Sea shipping at risk. An attack on the East-West pipeline in September further threatened the kingdom’s main alternative route for exporting oil amid disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. The militants have struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at least four times.

The latest escalation comes as Prince Mohammed seeks to contain the confrontation with Iran. Saudi intelligence indicated that Tehran was pressing the Houthis to join the war, people familiar with the kingdom’s deliberations said. Some Saudi officials, however, believed the militants would act in their own interests rather than Iran’s.

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