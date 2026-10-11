Indian killed in Riyadh airport attack on October 10; MEA condemns Houthi strikes

India on Sunday strongly condemned repeated attacks by Houthi rebels on the international airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, including the latest strike that killed 13 people, including an Indian, and called for an immediate end to the targeting of civilian infrastructure across the region. People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

Initial reports following Saturday's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh said 12 people were killed and 309 others injured. The Indian embassy in Riyadh said on social media late on Sunday night that one of 11 Indian nationals injured in the attack had “unfortunately lost his life”.

“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on social media.

The Indian side expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the defence of the country’s sovereignty against the backdrop of an escalation in attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels as the war in West Asia expands. This was the third attack on the King Khalid international airport over the past week.

“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement that did not name anyone for the attacks.

“We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest,” the statement said.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh said it was in touch with Saudi authorities to ensure the well-being of injured Indians.

The external affairs ministry statement described the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable” and said they “must cease immediately”.

The Indian side expressed condolences to the families of the dead and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Nearly 20 Indians have died so far in the West Asia conflict, which began in February.