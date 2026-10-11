‘Completely unacceptable’: India condemns attack on Saudi's Riyadh airport that killed 12

The conflict has spread to other fronts, including a recent escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by Saudi Arabia.

The missile reportedly hit the King Khalid International Airport complex, which houses terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights. It was the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab nation since the Iran war began.

India on Sunday condemned the attack on Riyadh's international airport in Saudi Arabia , which killed 12 people and left more than 300 injured, saying that repeated strikes targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure were "completely unacceptable".

What happened to flights at Riyadh airport after the attack?

What happened to flights at Riyadh airport after the attack?

How many people were killed and injured in the Riyadh airport attack?

How many people were killed and injured in the Riyadh airport attack?

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property.”

"The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately," it further said.

India expressed support for the people and government of Saudi Arabia in protecting their sovereignty and said it hoped that "peace and normalcy return to the region at the earliest".

Worst attack on the kingdom in a decade At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the missile attack, which was the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade, as the Iran-backed Houthis stepped up their campaign.

The Saudi civil aviation authority said the victims of the third attack on the airport this week included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis and one person each from the US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt. The latest toll put the number of injured at 309, officials said.

Hospitals were flooded with casualties arriving by ambulance and helicopter. Some of the injured were in critical condition. The attack took place without warning.

Two earlier strikes on King Khalid International Airport this week killed four people and caused extensive damage to a Saudi commercial aircraft parked on the tarmac.

US to join Saudi strikes? US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering joining Saudi Arabia's military campaign against the Houthis.

Asked whether the US would take part in Saudi strikes against the Houthis, Trump told reporters: "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly."