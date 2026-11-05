Saudi coalition intercepts missile fired at Medina after warning issued for Yanbu

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis on Thursday said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the group at the Medina region, home to one of Islam's holiest cities.

The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward the Medina region on Thursday. (AFP/ Representational)

The announcement came just minutes after the kingdom's civil defence agency warned of potential danger in the area near the strategic port of Yanbu.

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It was unclear if the two events were connected.

"Air defence intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Medina region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a post on X.

The Houthis rejected any suggestion they were targeting the city, saying such accusations were a "blatant and grave falsehood".

"Our operations target only its oil facilities and military bases," the group said in a statement.

Also read: Egypt's military support to Saudi a 'declaration of war': Houthi official

Later, the coalition said it had shot down a drone in Eastern Province, a focal point of Saudi Arabia's oil industry. The province's Dammam airport has been a frequent target of attacks.

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{{^usCountry}} The Houthis have repeatedly said their forces would not target the holy cities of Mecca or Medina in their ongoing campaign against the kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Houthis have repeatedly said their forces would not target the holy cities of Mecca or Medina in their ongoing campaign against the kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

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Among their attacks on airports, energy infrastructure and military sites, they have targeted the port of Yanbu on several occasions in recent months.

Also read: India advises its nationals in Saudi Arabia against filming missile interceptions

"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Yanbu Governorate to alert of a potential danger," read a statement published by the agency online.

Yanbu, on the Red Sea, is the terminus of the East-West Pipeline that allows Saudi oil to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

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The port and pipeline have played a key role since the outbreak of the Middle East war, helping Riyadh ship crude and fuel to global markets.