Egypt's military support to Saudi a 'declaration of war': Houthi official

Tensions in the Gulf region continued on Tuesday, as a Houthi official claimed that Egypt’s authorisation of military support for Saudi Arabia amounted to a “declaration of war” against Yemen. This photograph shows the Egyptian Parliament building in the New Administrative Capital on October 26, 2026. (AFP)

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau, made the remarks in a post on Telegram, according to news agency AFP.

“Egypt and its parliament declared support for what is called the defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, it declares war against the Republic of Yemen,” he was quoted as saying.

Egypt parliament authorises military support to Saudi Arabia The remarks by the Houthi official come a day after Egypt's parliament authorised sending military support to Saudi Arabia for defence from attacks by Yemen's Houthis, AFP reported on Monday.

According to an official statement of the parliament, cited in the report, the House of Representatives voted with a two-thirds majority in favour of "authorising President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to take the necessary measures to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".

(with inputs from agencies)