Saudi forces say 10 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis intercepted
Saudi forces say 10 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis intercepted
The Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it had intercepted 10 ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region.
"Interception and destruction of 10 ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region," the coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said in a post on X, news agency AFP reported.
Explosions were also reportedly heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday, as the kingdom was due to reopen Riyadh international airport despite repeated attacks by Yemen's Houthis.
Earlier in the day, Saudi civil defence authorities issued emergency alerts for Riyadh, Abha and Khamis Mushait. Minutes later, the authorities announced that the danger had passed.
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