Missile debris falls in Mecca, Medina after Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi strikes
Some of the shrapnel fell in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said on Saturday it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Mecca and Medina regions. Debris fell in several locations, including Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh, Some shrapnel also landed in Wadi Mughamas, outside Mecca.
"Civil defence in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia," it said in a post on X.
Further details on possible damage or casualties have not been confirmed.
Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports
Yemen’s Houthi group said it launched attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports on Saturday, including a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group also targeted an airport in Najran and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.
Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported attacks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More