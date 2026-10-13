Saudi military says it intercepted three drones north of Riyadh amid tensions with Houthis

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said that its forces intercepted three drones north of the capital Riyadh.

General view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

"Interception and destruction of 3 drones north of Riyadh city," Major General Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, wrote on X, AFP reported.

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The coalition's spokesperson said a warning will be issued shortly for civilians to evacuate a site in Yemen's Sanaa ahead of a special operation.

Deep Dive Where did Saudi forces intercept the three drones? The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three drones north of Riyadh. It did not identify their launch point. Why can Houthi drones and missiles challenge Saudi air defences? The Houthis have used different types of weapons, which can place competing demands on radar systems and interceptor missiles. Saudi Arabia must also defend a vast territory, and reports have raised concerns about interceptor supplies. What did the Saudi-led coalition say about civilians in Sanaa? The coalition spokesperson said a warning would be issued shortly for civilians to evacuate a site in Sanaa ahead of a special operation. The statement did not provide further details about the site or operation.