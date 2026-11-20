Kane wonders whether phone use outside schools disproportionately hurts poor-performing students, since achievement declines since 2013 have hit those in the bottom 10th percentile harder. The latest Harvard study showed the use of lockable pouches affects low- and high-achieving students roughly the same.

Of 44 states analyzed, half had imposed a cellphone ban by the 2025-26 school year while the other half didn’t. These varied statewide measures appeared to similarly restore one to two weeks of learning a year—as the lockable pouches did.

The Harvard study, put out this week with researchers at NWEA and Dartmouth College, also examined statewide cellphone bans regardless of the exact method of restriction. Local school districts could have rules as basic as keeping phones in backpacks to more strict ones like locking the devices in pouches or having teachers collect them at the start of the school day.

A study earlier this year by researchers at several universities including Stanford analyzed test-score averages at schools that had adopted cellphone pouches. Those authors were more cautious about drawing broad conclusions, as they didn’t find meaningful gains in learning after the pouches.

The researchers estimate that school-cellphone bans can offset roughly half of the annual learning losses seen since around 2013, although the study doesn’t definitively prove this, Kane noted.

“Pretty soon we’ll look back and think it’s crazy that students could use their phones whenever they want to,” said Thomas

In one of the first big national studies, students in schools that banned cellphones using lockable pouches gained the equivalent of one to two weeks of additional learning a year.

For years, teachers and parents have suspected cellphone use is at least partly to blame for declining test scores. Now, new research from Harvard suggests they are probably right.

For years, teachers and parents have suspected cellphone use is at least partly to blame for declining test scores. Now, new research from Harvard suggests they are probably right.

PREMIUM In one of the first big national studies, students in schools that banned cellphones using lockable pouches gained the equivalent of one to two weeks of additional learning a year. (Unsplash)

In one of the first big national studies, students in schools that banned cellphones using lockable pouches gained the equivalent of one to two weeks of additional learning a year.

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“Pretty soon we’ll look back and think it’s crazy that students could use their phones whenever they want to,” said Thomas Kane, one of the study’s authors and director of Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research.

Standardized test scores have fallen over the past decade-plus, dating back to before the Covid pandemic. Teachers and researchers have blamed a range of factors, from curriculum changes to shifts in school accountability—and rising cellphone use. Phones in schools distract kids, teachers say, and researchers have voiced concerns about the impact of scrolling and short bursts of content on attention spans.

In the past few years, more schools have restricted phone use. About 77% of public schools had a policy prohibiting cellphones during class by the 2024-25 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, some 41 states have either bell-to-bell or class-time bans, according to Harvard, with states like Hawaii, Maine and New Jersey rolling out their bans this school year.

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The study’s authors analyzed NWEA MAP test scores from millions of students across 4,600 schools. Some 800 of the schools required students to store their phones in lockable pouches during the school day, while 3,800 had no ban.

The researchers measured standard deviation in test scores, or how much performance varied starting the year before schools adopted pouches and onward. Cellphone bans were associated with a modest but steady improvement in student achievement that began in the first year of the ban and continued four years later in some school districts.

Students lost the equivalent of two to three weeks of learning each year between 2013 and 2020, estimates Kane based on a previous analysis of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) test scores.

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The researchers estimate that school-cellphone bans can offset roughly half of the annual learning losses seen since around 2013, although the study doesn’t definitively prove this, Kane noted.

A study earlier this year by researchers at several universities including Stanford analyzed test-score averages at schools that had adopted cellphone pouches. Those authors were more cautious about drawing broad conclusions, as they didn’t find meaningful gains in learning after the pouches.

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The Harvard study, put out this week with researchers at NWEA and Dartmouth College, also examined statewide cellphone bans regardless of the exact method of restriction. Local school districts could have rules as basic as keeping phones in backpacks to more strict ones like locking the devices in pouches or having teachers collect them at the start of the school day.

Of 44 states analyzed, half had imposed a cellphone ban by the 2025-26 school year while the other half didn’t. These varied statewide measures appeared to similarly restore one to two weeks of learning a year—as the lockable pouches did.

Kane wonders whether phone use outside schools disproportionately hurts poor-performing students, since achievement declines since 2013 have hit those in the bottom 10th percentile harder. The latest Harvard study showed the use of lockable pouches affects low- and high-achieving students roughly the same.

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Write to Chao Deng at chao.deng@wsj.com and Katherine Chui at katherine.chui@wsj.com