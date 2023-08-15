Security amped up at Indian Embassy in US as Khalistan supporters plan protest

Security was intensified outside the Indian Embassy here on Tuesday in view of the protests by pro-Khalistan groups on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. Security increased outside the Indian Embassy as Khalistanis plan a protest outside the Indian Mission in Washington DC on Tuesday.(ANI)

Pro-Khalistan groups have planned to stage protests outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC where a function was held on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day.

A small group of separatist Sikhs gathered at the Indian Embassy Tuesday morning, but they were outnumbered by the presence of a large number of security personnel including those from the US Park Police, US Secret Service and Washington DC Police.

The Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit, Singh Sandhu, hoisted the national flag at India House, his official residence. A large number of Indian Americans attended the ceremony.

A group of pro-Khalistani protesters on March 19 attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from Indian Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

In the same month, a group of Khalistan supporters held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy here and tried to incite violence and even threatened the country’s envoy, but timely intervention by law enforcement agencies prevented them from vandalising the property.

Khalistani activists again attempted to burn down the Indian consulate in San Francisco on July 2.

India has said that in the name of freedom of expression, space should not be given to those advocating violence or legitimising terrorism.

The safety of the diplomats and security of the Indian missions are of utmost priority to the government and New Delhi has taken it up with the countries concerned, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said last month.