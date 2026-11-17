A Serbian army fighter jet crashed in a field in the country's north on Tuesday killing its pilot, the state-run broadcaster RTS reported.
The MiG-29 crashed between the towns of Nova Pazova and Stara Pazova, some 45 kilometres (28 miles) northwest of the capital Belgrade, it said.
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