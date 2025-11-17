Sheikh Hasina verdict LIVE: Bangladesh on edge ahead of court ruling on ex-PM today, son says death sentence likely
4 Mins ago: Awami League calls for bandh
24 Mins ago: Ousted PM denies charges against her
45 Mins ago: Bangladesh beefs up security
47 Mins ago: ICT to deliver verdict today
Ahead of the verdict, the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has increased security across Dhaka and neighbouring regions as tensions brew.
Sajeeb Wazed, son and adviser of the ousted PM, said the supporters of her party Awami League would block February’s national election if a ban on the party was not lifted, warning that protests could escalate into violence.
Awami League calls for bandh
The Awami league, which is Sheikh Hasina's party, called for a nationwide bandh or strike, on November 16 and 17. This strike, which the banned party claims is due to the "danger posed by the Yunus administration" was launched days before the much awaited "crimes against humanity" verdict against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Ousted PM denies charges against her
Sheikh Hasina verdict LIVE: Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina on Monday said that charges against her are false and baseless. In a fresh message to her supporters, she added that “destroying” her party Awami League is not so easy as it “grew the soil and the people” and not “from the pocket of an illegal power grabber”.
She also said that the allegations made against her are false, and that Bangladesh's interim government caretaker and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus seized power “illegally and unconstitutionally”.
Bangladesh beefs up security
Ahead of the highly anticipated hearing, the interim government in Bangladesh has beefed up security in Dhaka and neighbouring areas. Paramilitary border guards and police have been deployed in the nation's capital and many other parts of the country as Hasina's Awami League party called for a nationwide shutdown Monday to protest against the verdict, calling the tribunal a "kangaroo court."
ICT to deliver verdict today
Sheikh Hasina verdict LIVE: Sheikh Hasina has been accused of orchestrating mass killings of protesters in Dhaka during the student protests, the use of helicopters and drones to fire on civilian crowds, the murder of student activist Abu Sayed, and the incineration of bodies to destroy evidence.
During the hearing, the prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity, supported by extensive documentation: 8,747 pages in total, including 2,018 pages of references, 405 pages of seized materials, and a 2,724-page list of the dead.
Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are the key names in the case.