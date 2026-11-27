Singapore is engaging with local businesses to assess the impact of tightened US export controls on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday, as uncertainty grows over reported shipment restrictions by Nvidia.
"We are in the process of engaging our businesses, to reach out to them to see how this impacts their businesses," Gan said at a local summit.
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Asked about reports that Nvidia had halted server shipments to Southeast Asian countries, Gan said the government had not confirmed the development.
Deep Dive
How is Singapore assessing the impact of US AI chip export controls on local businesses?
Has Singapore confirmed that Nvidia halted server shipments to the country?
Why are US export controls affecting reported Nvidia server shipments to Southeast Asia?
"They have not confirmed," he said.
The move comes after Nvidia reportedly instructed its manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, according to a Financial Times report.
Manufacturers including Dell and Supermicro, which integrate Nvidia chips into servers, reportedly informed buyers that their orders could not be shipped. It remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary as the companies work to comply with Washington's new export controls.
Why has the US tightened chip export controls?
The US introduced new restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to several countries, including Singapore, last week, citing concerns that the chips could be diverted to China.{{/usCountry}}
The US introduced new restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to several countries, including Singapore, last week, citing concerns that the chips could be diverted to China.{{/usCountry}}
Under the new rules, companies require licences to export, re-export or transfer certain advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil.
The restrictions are also aimed at preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced AI computing power through data centres in other countries. Chinese firms have reportedly rented computing capacity from cloud providers operating servers equipped with Nvidia chips, allowing them to access technology restricted from direct export to China.
The new rules require cloud providers to obtain licences to serve restricted entities and are expected to affect companies that supply computing power to Chinese AI developers.
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