Home / World News / Singapore reports over 2,000 new Covid cases despite 82% vaccination coverage
world news

Singapore reports over 2,000 new Covid cases despite 82% vaccination coverage

As of Saturday, 82 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Singapore's health ministry said in a press release.
As of Saturday, 82 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Singapore's health ministry said in a press release.
Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta

Singapore reported 2,057 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 103,843.

Of the new cases, 1,676 were in the community, 373 were in migrant worker dormitories and eight were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,337 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 250 of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 35 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH.

Four more cases passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Saturday, and six more cases passed away on Sunday.

In total, 113 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore. As of Saturday, 82 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the MOH.

The ministry said in a separate press release on Saturday that Singapore has decided to reduce the quarantine order period from 14 to 10 days, in view of the shorter average incubation period of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

In line with this, Singapore will also make consequential adjustments to the travel policies, including to the travel history assessment period and the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) duration. In addition, as part of the regular review of the border measures to take into account the evolving pandemic situation in other countries, Singapore will also adjust the classification of countries which will apply to travelers arriving from 11.59 p.m. on October 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in singapore covid-19 coronavirus + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out