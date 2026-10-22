Soviet space dogs Veterok and Ugolyok spent 22 days in orbit in 1966, revealing the effects of prolonged spaceflight

Veterok and Ugolyok were launched aboard the Soviet Cosmos 110 spacecraft on February 22, 1966, and returned safely to Earth on March 16, after 22 days in orbit. The mission examined the effects of prolonged spaceflight, including exposure to radiation from the Van Allen belts. Scientists tracked the dogs’ vital functions, recorded their radiation exposure, and assessed their physical condition after landing.

Veterok and Ugolyok spent 22 days aboard Cosmos 110 in 1966, completing 330 Earth orbits. Monitoring and post-flight examinations documented radiation exposure, coordination difficulties, elevated pulse rates, dehydration, and other changes, showing that survival alone could not reveal the full effects of prolonged spaceflight. (Wikimedia Commons)

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The objectives and findings of the mission are documented in NASA’s historical publication Astronautics and Aeronautics, 1966. The records describe the flight and the medical observations made during and after the mission. The findings also showed why researchers needed to examine the animals after their return, rather than treating survival alone as an indication of the mission’s success.

Long trip through Earth’s radiation belts

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The Soviet Union launched Cosmos 110 on February 22, 1966, with Veterok and Ugolyok aboard. The spacecraft returned on March 16, completing 330 orbits around Earth during its 22-day mission. On each orbit, the spacecraft passed through the Van Allen radiation belts, regions above Earth where charged particles are trapped by the planet’s magnetic field.

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{{^usCountry}} Radiation exposure was another focus of the experiment. NASA’s historical account records that Cosmos 110 carried 300 thermoluminescent dosimeters to measure radiation doses in relation to spacecraft shielding, along with 10 sets of nuclear emulsions to help determine the composition of the radiation encountered. This equipment allowed researchers to collect data on the radiation environment during the flight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radiation exposure was another focus of the experiment. NASA’s historical account records that Cosmos 110 carried 300 thermoluminescent dosimeters to measure radiation doses in relation to spacecraft shielding, along with 10 sets of nuclear emulsions to help determine the composition of the radiation encountered. This equipment allowed researchers to collect data on the radiation environment during the flight. {{/usCountry}}

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The spacecraft also carried equipment to monitor the dogs’ health. Electronic sensors continuously recorded blood pressure, pulse, and respiration, allowing researchers to observe physiological changes during the mission. One dog underwent tests to assess cardiovascular responses, while the other served as a control for comparison. Both were secured in harnesses, and a pneumatic device delivered food paste directly into their stomachs.

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The dogs experienced difficulties coordinating their movements during the initial stages of weightlessness. Head rocking was observed, indicating changes in their motor coordination. The physiological monitoring also allowed researchers to track cardiovascular responses during the flight. These observations showed that the effects of spaceflight could extend beyond the immediate challenges of adapting to weightlessness and could be assessed through changes in the animals’ physical condition.

Veterok (in pic) and Ugolyok’s 1966 mission included continuous health monitoring and radiation measurements. After landing, researchers recorded dehydration, skeletal changes and impaired coordination, along with later changes in blood-cell measures.

Results of the medical examinations

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After the spacecraft returned to Earth, researchers examined Veterok and Ugolyok to assess the effects of their extended time in orbit. The findings recorded in NASA’s Astronautics and Aeronautics, 1966, including its May 16 entry, noted elevated pulse rates and dehydration. The examinations also identified changes in the dogs’ skeletal systems, including calcium loss.

NASA’s historical account, A New Beginning, reports that the dogs’ motor systems took eight to 10 days to return to normal after the mission. Their recovery illustrated the difficulties of readjusting to Earth’s gravity after an extended period in space. The observations also showed that some effects of spaceflight persisted after the spacecraft had landed.

The historical record further notes that Soviet doctors observed an increase in the red blood cell sedimentation rate and white blood cell counts on the fourth or fifth day after the dogs’ return. The report associated these changes with the animals’ readjustment to normal gravity. These post-flight findings provided additional information about how the body responded after an extended mission.

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Together, the radiation measurements, continuous physiological monitoring, and post-flight medical examinations gave researchers a more detailed picture of the effects of prolonged spaceflight. The different stages of observation helped scientists identify changes that could not have been assessed through the successful recovery of the animals alone.

Veterok and Ugolyok’s 22-day mission allowed researchers to document physical effects associated with prolonged spaceflight, including changes in motor coordination and physiological responses. The findings, preserved in NASA’s historical records, contributed to scientific investigations into the challenges of keeping living organisms in space for extended periods.