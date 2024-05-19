 Spain recalls its ambassador to Argentina over 'insult' | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spain recalls its ambassador to Argentina over 'insult'

AFP |
May 19, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife 'corrupt'.

Spain will recall its ambassador to Argentina after Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife "corrupt" at a Madrid event, the foreign minister said.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.(Reuters)
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.(Reuters)

"It is unacceptable that a sitting president visiting Spain should insult Spain and the Spanish prime minister, a fact that breaks with all diplomatic customs and the most elementary rules of coexistence between countries," Jose Manuel Albares said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Spain recalls its ambassador to Argentina over 'insult'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On