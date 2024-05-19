Spain recalls its ambassador to Argentina over 'insult'
AFP |
May 19, 2024 10:30 PM IST
Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife 'corrupt'.
Spain will recall its ambassador to Argentina after Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife "corrupt" at a Madrid event, the foreign minister said.
"It is unacceptable that a sitting president visiting Spain should insult Spain and the Spanish prime minister, a fact that breaks with all diplomatic customs and the most elementary rules of coexistence between countries," Jose Manuel Albares said.
