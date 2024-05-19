Spain recalls its ambassador to Argentina over 'insult'

Spain will recall its ambassador to Argentina after Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife "corrupt" at a Madrid event, the foreign minister said. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.(Reuters)

"It is unacceptable that a sitting president visiting Spain should insult Spain and the Spanish prime minister, a fact that breaks with all diplomatic customs and the most elementary rules of coexistence between countries," Jose Manuel Albares said.