Spotify users report streaming issues, audio platform responds

Spotify experienced an outage affecting thousands of users on Sunday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Reuters)

The site reported around 40,600 users in the U.S. were impacted. The problem started spiking at around 9:40pm.

Many users also shared updates about the disruption on social media platform X.

Spotify had 246 million paying subscribers in the second quarter of 2024.

ALSO READ- BTS’ RM lands his first-ever Spotify global top 10 spot as Neva Play’s ‘paved the way’ roars on trend

What Spotify said?

Spotify acknowledged the outage, stating, “We've been getting some reports that Spotify is down across platforms. The Support Site looks affected as well.”

The audio streaming platform said, “We're currently aware of the situation and the relevant teams are working on it,” it said.

ALSO READ- A few top podcasts make most of the money, India's market remains vastly untapped

Spotify not working? Try these 3 troubleshooting steps

Spotify also posted some troubleshooting steps as it was investigating the issue which affected thousands, specifically in US.

1. Spotify suggested reinstalling the app to see if it resolves the issue.

2. Spotify recommended switching to a different network to check if the problem persists.

3. Users are advised to log out and log back in to see if it makes a difference.

ALSO READ- Political ads spilled over to Snap, Spotify during Lok Sabha elections

Social media erupts as Spotify goes silent

“As a person who can’t do a single task without her ultra specific spotify playlists, i can’t have spotify down right now. send help,” a user said on social media platform X.

ALSO READ- HanuMankind surpasses THIS legendary track on Global Top 50 charts on Spotify

"Not playing any music bc it keeps buffering plz fix bc im literally at the gym rn," said another user.