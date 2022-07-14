Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sends resignation to Speaker: Report
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the Parliament Speaker late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.
It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added.
Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday after fleeing mass protests over his country's economic meltdown, as troops patrolled the commercial capital Colombo to enforce a curfew.
Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, headed on to Singapore on a Saudi Arabian airline flight, according to a person familiar with the situation.
A passenger on the flight, who declined to be named, told news agency Reuters that Rajapaksa was met by a group of security guards and was seen leaving the airport VIP area in a convoy of black vehicles.
The flight landed at Singapore's Changi Airport at 7.17 pm local time (4.47 pm IST). Sri Lankan security sources say the president - who missed the Wednesday deadline to resign his post, leaving Sri Lanka facing further uncertainty - is expected to stay in Singapore for some time.
He might later move to the UAE, sources said.
A Singapore foreign ministry statement, meanwhile, has ruled out talk of asylum for Rajapaksa. The ministry said the Lankan president had entered the city-state for a private visit. "He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum,” the ministry stressed.
