Home / World News / Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sends resignation to Speaker: Report
world news

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sends resignation to Speaker: Report

It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Photo by Ishara S KODIKARA/AFP) (File photo)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Photo by Ishara S KODIKARA/AFP) (File photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 07:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the Parliament Speaker late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added.

Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday after fleeing mass protests over his country's economic meltdown, as troops patrolled the commercial capital Colombo to enforce a curfew.

Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, headed on to Singapore on a Saudi Arabian airline flight, according to a person familiar with the situation.

A passenger on the flight, who declined to be named, told news agency Reuters that Rajapaksa was met by a group of security guards and was seen leaving the airport VIP area in a convoy of black vehicles.

Also Read | Sri Lanka crisis: How the mighty Rajapaksa family lost power, grace

The flight landed at Singapore's Changi Airport at 7.17 pm local time (4.47 pm IST). Sri Lankan security sources say the president - who missed the Wednesday deadline to resign his post, leaving Sri Lanka facing further uncertainty - is expected to stay in Singapore for some time.

He might later move to the UAE, sources said.

A Singapore foreign ministry statement, meanwhile, has ruled out talk of asylum for Rajapaksa. The ministry said the Lankan president had entered the city-state for a private visit. "He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum,” the ministry stressed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka
gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Sunak is campaigning on his record as chancellor, arguing that he is the only candidate with a realistic plan to deal with the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt open big lead to succeed Boris Johnson

    Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are ahead of their rivals in the race to become Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister. In the second ballot of Tory MPs on Thursday, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 101 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 83. Liz Truss was third with 64. The next ballot is scheduled for Monday. Attorney General Suella Braverman was knocked out, under rules that remove the candidate with the lowest support.

  • A Saudia airline Boeing 787 Dreamliner believed to be carrying Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards arrives at Changi International Airport.

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Singapore; govt says Lanka prez not granted asylum

    Embattled and on-the-run Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore Thursday evening after having fled from the crisis-hit island nation to Maldives two days before. Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma, and two bodyguards were on board Saudia Airlines flight SV 788 from Male that left at 11.30 am local time (noon IST), news agency AFP reported. A Singapore foreign ministry statement, meanwhile, has ruled out talk of asylum for Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

  • The outage, however, lasted around 10 minutes and Twitter services were restored.

    'Something went wrong...': Twitter was briefly down for almost 55k users

    Twitter was briefly down for almost 55,000 users globally on Thursday, according to data shared by outage tracking website Downdetector. Nearly 400 outages were reported in India till 5.30 pm, according to Downdetector. The data also showed that most problems in the country were reported on Twitter's website (73%) and second most on the app (26%). The outage, however, lasted around 10 minutes and Twitter services were restored.

  • Van Gogh's self-portrait detected under cardboard and layers of glue and Head of a Peasant Woman by Vincent Van Gogh are displayed, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Great Britain. (Neil Hanna/Handout via REUTERS)

    Van Gogh self-portrait found, hidden behind 'Head of a Peasant Woman'

    National Galleries of Scotland said its experts were looking at how to remove the glue and cardboard covering the self-portrait without damaging "Head of a Peasant Woman". "When we saw the x-ray for the first time of course we were hugely excited," senior paintings conservator Lesley Stevenson said in a video shared by National Galleries of Scotland.

  • Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard near the parliament building in Colombo on Thursday.

    Sri Lanka crisis: Soldiers empowered to use force to stop loss of property, life

    The Sri Lankan army on Thursday authorised the members of the armed forces and the police to exercise their force to prevent destruction of life and property. This comes after the military establishment refused acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe's directive to use force on the protesters. The Sri Lankan army statement comes in wake of the anti-government protests which continue amid the exit of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from Sri Lanka.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out