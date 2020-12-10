e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Stack and Stack’: a South Korean student’s attempt to recycle in Covid times

‘Stack and Stack’: a South Korean student’s attempt to recycle in Covid times

“Plastic is recyclable, so why don’t we recycle face masks, which are made of plastic?” the 23-year-old Kim Ha-neul said.

world Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:55 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Seoul
Kim Ha-neul who is majoring in furniture design, stands next to discarded protective masks headed for upcycling into stools in Uiwang, South Korea.
Kim Ha-neul who is majoring in furniture design, stands next to discarded protective masks headed for upcycling into stools in Uiwang, South Korea.(Reuters)
         

Bothered by the waste caused by disposable face masks, many of which are made of polypropylene, the South Korean furniture design student has come up with an eco-friendly solution, melting them to make stools he calls “Stack and Stack”.

“Plastic is recyclable, so why don’t we recycle face masks, which are made of plastic?” the 23-year-old said.

In June, Kim set up a mask collection box at his school, the Kaywon University of Art and Design in Uiwang city, south of Seoul. He has since gathered 10,000 used masks, and has received more than a tonne of defective ones from a factory as well.

To lessen the risk of coronavirus transmission, Kim keeps them in storage for at least four days. Then, removing elastic bands and wires, he wields a heat gun over the masks in a mould, melting them down at temperatures over 300 degrees Celsius (570 degrees Fahrenheit).

The result? Three-legged stools 45cm (18 inches) recycled from white, pink, blue and black masks, which Kim displayed in his graduation exhibition.

Next, Kim hopes to make other furniture pieces from the recycled masks such as a chair, table or some lights. He is also urging the government and private companies to recycle face masks by setting up a separate box for their collection.

In September alone, South Korea produced more than a billion face masks for domestic use, government data showed.

Though the stools are not yet for sale, fellow students were impressed by the idea and rough-surfaced design.

“It has such a strong message,” said art student Park Sung-chan, 20. “This will remind us what we’ve been through in 2020 with the coronavirus and is also environmentally friendly.”

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In