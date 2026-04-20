Strait of Hormuz emerges as Iran's most powerful weapon amid war with US

Iran has, for decades, issued threats of closing the Strait of Hormuz over conflicts with countries in the Middle East and sanctions like those imposed by the US. The long history of tensions dates back to Iran's 1980-88 war with Iraq. Ebrahim Azizi, who chairs the Iranian Parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, said that Tehran's authority over the Strait is an "inalienable right". (AP)

Iran's closure threats have never come to fruition until the February 28 joint US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic prompted it to actually 'shut' the strategic waterway.

Today, a US naval blockade amid the already-imposed closure by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz raises global concerns. On one hand, the Trump administration claims its blockade is effective, while on the other, Iran says its control remains intact.

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Yet, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler shows that 20 tankers transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday alone. Meanwhile, nine ships have so far reportedly complied with orders to turn around, including a Chinese-owned vessel called the Rich Starry.

The Chinese-owned tanker failed to leave the Strait on the first day of the US naval blockade. Owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co, the Rich Starry was sanctioned by the US for dealing with Iran.

In the long run, Iran will be in a much better position in exercising authority over the Strait of Hormuz, not the United States.

Iran realises its most powerful weapon It is only now that the world has come to realise that the Strait of Hormuz is Iran's biggest weapon. While it has threatened to close the oil chokepoint several times in the past, it never actually took such a decision.

However, the current war with the US and Israel has made the Strait an existential factor for Iran.

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The US and Israel are aiming to obliterate Iran's nuclear capabilities, which Tehran has said it does not wish to achieve. But nobody saw how this conflict ended up giving Iran one of its most powerful new tools - the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has repeatedly asserted that it will not relinquish its control over the critical waterway, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supply transits. So much so that Tehran included its sovereignty over the Strait among the demands in the peace talks with the US.