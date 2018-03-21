 Suicide bombing rocks Kabul on Navroz holiday, at least 26 dead: Official | world news | Hindustan Times
Suicide bombing rocks Kabul on Navroz holiday, at least 26 dead: Official

Police report large explosion on road to Shia shrine in Kabul as Afghans celebrate Nowruz, heavy casualties feared.

world Updated: Mar 21, 2018 14:00 IST
Agencies
Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of multiple blasts in Kabul on December 28, 2017. (AFP File Photo)

At least 26 people were killed and 18 wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The explosion, near a Shia shrine in the west of Kabul, came as the city was celebrating the Nawruz holiday marking the start of the Persian new year.

