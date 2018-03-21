Suicide bombing rocks Kabul on Navroz holiday, at least 26 dead: Official
Police report large explosion on road to Shia shrine in Kabul as Afghans celebrate Nowruz, heavy casualties feared.world Updated: Mar 21, 2018 14:00 IST
At least 26 people were killed and 18 wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.
The explosion, near a Shia shrine in the west of Kabul, came as the city was celebrating the Nawruz holiday marking the start of the Persian new year.