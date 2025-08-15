Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Sweden: 2 injured after shooting incident at Orebro mosque

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 06:28 pm IST

At least 2 people were injured after a shooting incident occurred at a mosque in Orebro. As per local reports, the incident occurred during the Friday prayers at the mosque.

Police officers stand near the Risbergska school, after a previous shooting incident in Orebro(REUTERS/Representational)
Police officers stand near the Risbergska school, after a previous shooting incident in Orebro(REUTERS/Representational)

Based on initial reports, Swedish Police have confirmed that at least 2 people were injured and a manhunt is on for the attacker. The shooting came to light after a call regarding the incident came in at 1:45 p.m local time.

Rescue services and an ambulance have also been called to the scene. Furthermore, the police have classified the shooting incident as "attempted murder".

As per a report by Aftonbladet, police spokesperson has said that the hunt for the shooters is underway. The police are still trying to figure out whether the shooting was carried out by one person or several.

Earlier this year, Sweden experienced its "worst mass shooting in history" after a gunman opened fire at the campus of an adult education centre in Orebro.

The February shooting resulted in the killing of 10 people, including the suspect gunman. The victims were identified as seven women and three men between the ages of 28 to 68 years. 

This is a developing story...

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
