The death toll due to a shooting at Sweden's Campus Risbergska school rose to 10, including the suspected gunman, police said on Tuesday. A final death toll and a conclusive number of wounded hadn't yet been determined. Police technicians enter the Risbergska school following a deadly shooting attack at the adult education center Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden,(via REUTERS)

The shooting happened on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Stockholm. According to its website, the school serves primary and upper secondary courses to students who are over age 20. It also offers Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police, said that extensive damage at the crime scene made it challenging for the investigators to exactly determine the cause of the incident. Police also expect the death toll to rise.

Investigators said the perpetrator acted alone and he was not previously known to police. The local police head also said there was no warning signs before the attack and there were no suspected connections to terrorism.

Teacher Lena Warenmark told broadcaster SVT News that she heard probably 10 gunshots. There were unusually few students on the campus Tuesday afternoon after the exam, she added.

The students were evacuated and sheltered to a nearby building after the shooting. “We heard three bangs and loud screams,” said Andreas Sundling, 28, was among those forced to barricade themselves inside the school.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the incident was a “very painful day for all of Sweden” and described the incident as “worst mass shooting in Swedish history”.

“My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was exchanged for terror. Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience,” Kristersson said.

“The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer had told Swedish news agency TT.

According to Reuters, the police said in a statement that the incident is currently being seen as "an attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence".

(With agency inputs)