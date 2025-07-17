Syria withdraws forces from Sweida as Israel strikes Damascus: What we know
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 07:00 am IST
The withdrawal comes amid a request from the US for the Syrian government to leave the majority-Druze region.
The fresh wave of violence in Syria's Sweida province may just see a thaw as Damascus announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its army from the region on Wednesday.
This comes amid a request from the United States for the Syrian government to leave the majority-Druze southern region, and Israeli airstrikes on the capital, Damascus.
Here is what we know so far about the sectarian violence in Syria's Sweida province and all that has happened since.
Violence in Syria's Sweida| What we know so far
- The fresh wave of violence in Sweida was the biggest since May. The clashes between the Bedouin and the Druze were triggered by the kidnapping of a Druze vegetable merchant, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The two groups have been at loggerheads for decades. The violence led to the government deployment and has so far taken over 350 lives. 27 of the dead were reportedly killed in ‘summary executions’ by the Syrian forces, something the country's President, Ahmed Al Sharaa, has promised to investigate and punish ‘all those responsible for the heinous acts’.
- Syria's interior ministry had announced a ceasefire in the region on Wednesday, saying that there would be a "total and immediate halt to all military operations", as well as the formation of a committee comprising government representatives and Druze spiritual leaders to supervise its implementation. The ceasefire did not have much effect as the fighting continued, with Israel also jumping in.
- Israel first conducted airstrikes in the province, saying that it was protecting the Druze community, large numbers of which also live in the Jewish state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Israel Katz told the Syrian government to leave the Druze alone and withdraw forces deployed in the region, with Katz warning that the IDF would escalate attacks if the message was ‘not received.’
- Israel then launched a series of attacks on the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Wednesday. The bombs struck the country's defence ministry as well as areas around the Presidential palace. Strikes were also reported outside of Damascus near the Mazzeh military airport. According to the Syrian health ministry, three people died in the Israeli strikes on the capital, while 34 others were injured.
- Syria's foreign ministry slammed the attacks as a "dangerous escalation", while Israel's military chief insisted his forces were "acting with responsibility, restraint and sound judgment". The United States said it was ‘concerned’ about the Israeli attacks.
- In a video carried by state television, Sheikh Youssef Jarboua, one of Syria's main Druze spiritual leaders, read out the 10 points of the accord, which also includes "the full integration of the province" of Sweida into the Syrian state. Until now, Druze areas have been controlled by fighters from the minority community.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had expressed concern on Wednesday about the Israeli bombings, adding, "We want it to stop". A State Department spokesperson said Washington was also asking Syria to "withdraw their military in order to enable all sides to de-escalate".
- Rubio later announced on X that all sides had "agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end.”
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Syria withdraws forces from Sweida as Israel strikes Damascus: What we know
SHARE
Copy