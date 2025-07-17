Syria withdraws forces from Sweida as Israel strikes Damascus: What we know

The fresh wave of violence in Syria's Sweida province may just see a thaw as Damascus announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its army from the region on Wednesday. A soldier passes in front of the damaged Syrian Defence Ministry building allegedly hit by several Israeli airstrikes, in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.(AP)

This comes amid a request from the United States for the Syrian government to leave the majority-Druze southern region, and Israeli airstrikes on the capital, Damascus.

Here is what we know so far about the sectarian violence in Syria's Sweida province and all that has happened since.

Violence in Syria's Sweida| What we know so far