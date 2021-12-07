Taiwan still to decide whether to boycott 2022 Winter Olympics

Taiwan has said that it respects the US' decision to undertake a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in China though no decision has been made on whether Taiwan will follow the US lead, reported local media.

"Taiwan understands and respects the US' decision and will continue to monitor the latest developments on the issue," Focus Taiwan quoted Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou as saying.

The spokesperson also said that a cross-ministerial meeting will be convened to come up with an "appropriate response" on the matter.

Also Read| US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

"Appropriate response" will be made after making sure that Taiwanese athletes' participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics will not be affected, said Xavier Chang, Presidential Office spokesperson.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that the Biden administration has decided not to send an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in response to a symbolic protest against China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang province. US athletes will still participate in the Olympics, but the administration will not be sending government officials to the games. The same policy applies to the Paralympic Games to be held in Beijing, CNN reported.