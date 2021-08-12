Home / World News / Taliban lay siege to police headquarters in Herat
Afghan security force personnel stand guard along the roadside in Herat on August 12, 2021, as Taliban took over the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and also seized another key district capital just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from capital Kabul.(AFP)
Taliban lay siege to police headquarters in Herat

  • It currently has taken control of 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals.
Reported by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Written by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:14 PM IST

Taliban on Thursday claimed that they have captured the police headquarters in Herat in western Afghanistan. Herat is the country’s third-largest city and is among the recent regions which fell to Taliban forces in the aftermath of the United States pulling out its troops from the war-torn nation.

The Taliban released a statement confirming that it captured Herat’s police headquarters, news agencies ANI and Sputnik said. News agency Al Jazeera, too, reported that Taliban terrorists entered Kandahar. Local residents while speaking to Al Jazeera highlighted the plight faced by them and some residents said that Afghanistan's second-largest city was ‘dire’. Intense fighting continued between Taliban and the army inside Kandahar.

Taliban on Thursday also captured the 10th provincial city of Ghazni. Despite being part of a peace deal where the United States and the Afghanistan government are also stakeholders, Taliban have unleashed atrocities on the citizens of Afghanistan.

The Taliban forces now control two-thirds of the country and a US official report says that capital Kabul could bow down to Taliban pressure within 30 days, leading to the faction gaining full control of the nation within a few months. It currently has taken control of 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals.

The United Nations said that Taliban terrorists have killed more than 1,000 civilians and wounded 4,042 people. India has also expressed concern regarding the situation in Afghanistan and is ready for all kinds of situations. People familiar with the developments told HT that India does not plan to shut down its embassy in Kabul.

(with inputs from agencies)

Topics
taliban regime afghanistan
