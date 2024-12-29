Menu Explore
Taliban leader bans windows overlooking women's areas: 'Can lead to obscene...'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2024 08:14 PM IST

Afghanistan: In houses where such windows exist, owners would be asked to build a wall or obscure the view.

The Taliban's supreme leader in Afghanistan has banned the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas frequented by women. The Taliban government's spokesman said in a statement that new buildings shouldn't have windows through which "the courtyard, kitchen, neighbour's well and other places usually used by women" are visible.

Taliban security personnel sit on the back of a vehicle.(AFP)
Taliban security personnel sit on the back of a vehicle.(AFP)

The Taliban government's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a post on X that seeing women in their houses can lead to obscene acts.

"Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts," he wrote on the social media platform.

According to the Taliban government, municipal authorities and other relevant departments would have to monitor construction sites to ensure that the view towards the neighbour's house is blocked in residential buildings, reported AFP.

In houses where such windows exist, owners would be asked to build a wall or obscure the view using other methods in order to avoid "nuisances caused to neighbours".

Also read: Taliban hits back at Pakistan for deadly attack that killed dozens in eastern Afghanistan's Paktika

Taliban's record on women rights

The Taliban came to power in August 2021 after defeating the US-installed government in an armed conflict. Since then, women have been removed from public spaces, including places of employment. The United Nations has termed the Taliban's policies towards women as "gender apartheid".

Taliban authorities have banned post-primary education for girls and women, restricted employment and blocked access to parks and other public places.

A recent law even prohibits women from singing or reciting poetry in public. It also encourages them to "veil" their voices and bodies outside the home, reported AFP.

Taliban vs Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Taliban is embroiled in hostilities with Pakistan after the latter targeted terrorist positions in Paktika province of Afghanistan to punish the banned TTP militants.

On Saturday, the Afghan Taliban forces opened fire on Pakistan's positions, killing one paramilitary soldier and injuring 11 others.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
